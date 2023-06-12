Teofimo Lopez's Prize Money Payout for Josh Taylor Fight Reportedly Revealed

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Teofimo Lopez made $2.3 million for his unanimous-decision win over Josh Taylor to win the WBO and lineal junior welterweight championship on Saturday evening, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

After the match, the 25-year-old Lopez claimed that he would retire (2:10 mark), saying there was an issue with pay.

"I'm not getting paid enough. A million dollars? Get the f--k out of here," Lopez said.

Lopez won the fight 115-113, 117-111 and 115-113 on the judges' scorecards to move to 19-1 (13 knockouts).

He previously defeated Mason Menard by first-round knockout in December 2018 to become the lightweight champion. His lone loss was to George Kambosos Jr. via split decision in 2021, and he dropped the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Lopez has since bounced back with a seventh-round TKO victory over Pedro Campa and a split-decision win against Sandor Martin before defeating Taylor.