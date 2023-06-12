Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III Exhibition Fight Stopped, In-Ring Brawl Ensues

RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. returned to the ring on Sunday for an exhibition fight against John Gotti III, and things ended in a wild brawl at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Mayweather was cruising through five rounds of action, barely looking like he broke a sweat as he trash-talked while peppering Gotti with punches. Things got testy between the two of them, as referee Kenny Bayless had a hard time separating their clinches and getting them to stop their verbal back-and-forth.

Early in the sixth round, Bayless stepped in to stop the fight after they wouldn't stop trash-talking, and Gotti began swinging wild haymakers at Mayweather after the bell. Both entourages entered the ring, and chaos erupted from there.

It was an easy night for Mayweather prior to the brouhaha. While the fight wasn't officially being judged, MMA Fighting scored all five rounds in the 46-year-old's favor.

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record of 50-0, was competing in his seventh exhibition fight. Prior to Sunday, he most recently dominated former reality TV star Aaron Chalmers in February. Gotti was competing in his third boxing match and entered the fight with a 2-0 record. He also has a professional MMA record of 5-1.