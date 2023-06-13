MLB Power Rankings: Rays Reclaim No. 1 Spot, Braves Rise, Mets Continue Free Fall

0 of 15

AP Photo/Mike Carlson

The No. 1 and No. 2 teams in last week's MLB power rankings squared off over the weekend as the Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the Texas Rangers, so it shouldn't be difficult to guess who sits in the top spot this week.

Just behind them in the rankings, the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees all suffered a pair of series losses, which meant a major shakeup in the top 10 and an opportunity for the Los Angeles Angels to join that group and the Miami Marlins to be on the doorstep.

Further down the rankings, the New York Mets have plummeted outside of the top 20, while a shocking series sweep by the Oakland Athletics means there is also a new No. 30 overall team.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.