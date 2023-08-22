Baker Mayfield Named Buccaneers' QB1 Over Kyle Trask Following Tom Brady's Retirement

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided on their starting quarterback for the 2023 season, tabbing Baker Mayfield over Kyle Trask.

The two signal-callers had been engaged in a competition throughout the offseason for the starting position, which opened following the retirement of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Mayfield signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay in March. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick split the 2022 season between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 12 total games with 10 starts and throwing for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Trask had been the backup to Brady for the last two seasons after being drafted with a second-round pick in 2021. The 25-year-old has appeared in just one game in his young career, completing 3-of-9 passes for 23 yards during garbage time in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons last season.

While Mayfield had the obvious experience edge over Trask, it wasn't guaranteed that he'd earn the starting job. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles allowed them to split first-team reps during OTAs, but the 28-year-old eventually pulled away.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on June 11 that Mayfield was "imposing himself over the competition" thanks in large part to his leadership qualities. In Tampa Bay's first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he threw for 63 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-9 passing, while Trask went 6-of-10 for 99 yards and an interception.

The Bucs are now hoping Mayfield will find his footing after his disappointing 2022 campaign. Tampa Bay's success will hinge on his ability to lead the offense with talented skill players such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

If Mayfield has a productive season, the Bucs would likely want him to stick around for longer than a year.