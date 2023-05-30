Bucs' Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask Split 1st-Team Reps amid QB Battle, Todd Bowles Says

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are battling to serve as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback in the Buccaneers' first season without star signal-caller Tom Brady in 2023, and it appears each player is being given equal opportunity to win the job.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Tuesday that Mayfield and Trask have split first-team reps in OTAs this spring.

