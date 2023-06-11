Seahawks' DK Metcalf Says Viral Video of Leaping Catch 'Was Real' After Fans Question

AP Photo/ John Froschauer

Most times, if a viral video seems too good to be true, it is.

It turns out DK Metcalf is still giving us reason to believe.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver revealed his viral one-handed catch video from February, which many believed was fake, was indeed authentic.

"That was me and that was real. ... That's actually me catching the ball," Metcalf said on the Rich Eisen Show (1:50 mark).

The video blew up the internet as fans debated its veracity, with some believing Metcalf's jaw-dropping leaping ability was the result of creative editing.

As the months passed, the likelihood of the video being real seemed to rise. If it were part of a viral ad campaign, we almost certainly would have seen the product by now. Four months later, Metcalf scoffed at the skeptics in his interview with Eisen.

"That was actually me jumping up. I jumped up like six feet," Metcalf said. "I didn't have a measuring tape or a vertical thing, but that was me. ... I know the truth. If they want to continue to question me, that's them."

It's unlikely Metcalf jumped six feet in the air—if he did, get him on the Olympic high jump team immediately—but assuming he's telling the truth, the jaw-dropping footage was a result of his extraordinary athleticism and camera angles.