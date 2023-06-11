WWE Rumors: Rhea Ripley's Championship to Be Adjusted; Latest on Women's Tag Titles

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Rhea Ripley has been the SmackDown women's champion despite being a Raw superstar for more than two months.

That's about to change.

Fightful Select reported Ripley is set to receive a new, revamped championship to replace the SmackDown title lineage.

This plan became readily apparent when WWE replaced Asuka's Raw women's championship with a redesigned and renamed WWE women's championship. The design to Asuka's new title is similar to the undisputed WWE universal championship presented to Roman Reigns earlier this month.

Both new championships feature the word "undisputed" on them, which is admittedly a bit confusing given there are world champions on the Raw brand. Seth Rollins won the new world heavyweight championship at Night of Champions, while Ripley is currently holding fort waiting for her new title on Raw.

Assuming synergy is the overarching plan in revamping the titles, it would be a safe assumption that Ripley's new championship will look similar to Rollins'.

The women's tag team championships are also set to be combined, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler starting a program with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Fightful reported it's expected the new undisputed women's tag champions will be making appearances on NXT in addition to Raw and SmackDown.

Once the women's tag titles are combined, that would leave only Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens remaining as champions carrying "old" titles from a different era. The men's tag-team division is not deep enough to have champions on both brands at this point, but it wouldn't be a surprise if a new set of belts found their way to that division as well.

