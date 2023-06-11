X

    Julianna Peña Calls Out Amanda Nunes for UFC Retirement: 'Wtf Was That?'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - JULY 30: (R-L) Julianna Peña battles Amanda Nunes in their Women Bantamweight bout during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, United States. (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Julianna Peña is not happy about Amanda Nunes' retirement.

    Immediately after Nunes laid her gloves in the Octagon after her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on Saturday, Peña took to social media to express her frustration over the sudden announcement.

    Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen

    I'll take that as a compliment <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ufc289?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ufc289</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ufc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ufc</a>

    Julianna Peña @VenezuelanVixen

    I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC289?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC289</a>

    Peña and Nunes were originally slated to main event UFC 289 before Peña had to pull out of the bout due to broken ribs suffered in training.

