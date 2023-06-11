Julianna Peña Calls Out Amanda Nunes for UFC Retirement: 'Wtf Was That?'

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Julianna Peña is not happy about Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Immediately after Nunes laid her gloves in the Octagon after her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on Saturday, Peña took to social media to express her frustration over the sudden announcement.

Peña and Nunes were originally slated to main event UFC 289 before Peña had to pull out of the bout due to broken ribs suffered in training.

