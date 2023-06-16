1 Trade for (Almost) Every 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Pick

0 of 6

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA draft is loaded with talent, particularly at the top, where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller will likely get picked.

And with all the talent in the lottery, you can bet plenty of teams are at least considering what it would take to move into that top 14.

Realistic deals involving most of those picks can be found below, and the descriptor at the start of that sentence rules out any Wembanyama deals.

It's fun to imagine a potential deal involving the No. 1 pick, but there's no chance the San Antonio Spurs are going to pass up on the French phenom.

Of course, that doesn't rule out movement through the rest of the lottery.