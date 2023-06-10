Kenya's Faith Kipyegon Breaks 5000m World Record 1 Week After Setting 1500m Mark

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Faith Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Kenya, set a new world record in the women's 5,000-meter event Friday at the Paris Diamond League.

According to Reuters, Kipyegon finished the race in 14 minutes and 5.20 seconds, breaking the previous record of 14 minutes and 6.62 seconds set by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey in 2020.

Remarkably, Kipyegon's record-breaking performance in the 5,000m came one week after she set a world record in the 1,500-meter event at the Florence Diamond League.

Kipyegon's time of 3:49.11 surpassed the record of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in 2015.

Regarding the new world record in the 5,000m, Kipyegon expressed shock, saying: "I do not know how I made it. I just focused on the green light and tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the race. I just did the race and wanted to see what happens, when I saw that it was a world record I was so surprised."

Per Reuters, the record was unexpected primarily due to the fact that Kipyegon had not competed at 5,000 meters in eight years.

The 1,500 is Kipyegon's specialty, as she won gold in the event at the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics. She also won World Championship gold medals at 1,500 meters in 2017 and 2022.

Kipyegon, who is the first Kenyan to hold the world record in the women's 5,000m, suggested that she isn't yet sure if she will make the 5,000 a more regular part of her schedule moving forward.

If the 29-year-old decides to do so, it is possible she could go for double gold in the 1,500 and 5,000 at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.