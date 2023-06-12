Every NFL Team's Biggest Storyline to Follow amid 2023 OTAs

Every NFL Team's Biggest Storyline to Follow amid 2023 OTAsJune 12, 2023
The NFL's juiciest storylines won't unfold until training camps begin in the summer. That's when position battles will begin in earnest, and we'll really start to get a feel for how rosters are shaping up around the league.
However, there's plenty going on in the early offseason, as teams have already had or will soon have mandatory minicamps. Workouts largely take place in shells and shorts and with little-to-no contact, but there's still plenty to glean for even the casual fan.
Below, we'll dive into the most important storyline to follow in the coming days for each team. Some involve contract statuses or coaching changes, while others are more on-the-field, involving players returning from injury or vying for a starting job.
Whatever the story, these situations are worth following as the offseason continues to unfold.
Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Gannon Taking the Reins
June 13-15
The Arizona Cardinals wrapped their final series of organized team activities (OTAs) on June 8, and they'll convene for minicamp later this week. For fans, the coming days will be about following the big picture.
Arizona is not expected to be a particularly competitive team in 2023, especially not with quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL. This is going to be a transition year, but it can help lay the foundation for the future.
A lot will hinge on the mentality and schemes new head coach Jonathan Gannon is able to install this offseason.
Under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals never seemed to develop a cohesive identity. This wasn't a "tough" unit, especially on defense, and it often felt more like a collection of players rather than a well-defined team.
It was the polar opposite of what Gannon experienced as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator the last two seasons. Philadelphia has been a physical team that played smart, complementary football on both sides of the line. Gannon faces the challenge of evaluating the roster without Murray—for a portion of the season, at least—improving a defense that ranked 31st in scoring last season and establishing strong locker room culture.
Minicamp may just provide an early idea of which players fit his vision for the Cardinals.
Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder's New Supporting Cast
June 13-15
The Atlanta Falcons are going all-in on second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder this season.
They didn't bring in any real competition for Ridder—Taylor Heinicke is nothing more than a fine insurance option—and spent a lot of the offseason upgrading Ridder's supporting cast.
Quality offensive players like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson will be back. To that group, the Falcons added the likes of Jonnu Smith, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller and rookie running back Bijan Robinson.
The Falcons must acclimate Ridder to his new playmakers and determine how to best utilize versatile pieces like Pitts, Patterson and Robinson.
The early reports on the quarterback have been positive.
"I think he has been efficient and relatively accurate with his throws while getting used to a whole new batch of receivers outside of Drake London," Scott Bair of the team's official website wrote.
Like so many teams with young QBs, the Falcons are hoping they've found "the guy." After making only four starts as a rookie, Ridder will have the chance to prove that in 2023.
For the 23-year-old to have second-year success, though, he'll first need to establish chemistry with his new-look offense.
Baltimore Ravens: A More Air-Oriented Offense
June 13-15
The Baltimore Ravens finally signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a contract extension. Up next will, presumably, be acclimating the 2019 MVP to a more pass-oriented offense.
Jackson is a very capable signal-caller—he didn't lead the league in passing touchdowns during his MVP campaign by accident. Since he was drafted in 2018, though, he has often used his legs to lead a run-based offense.
Last season, for example, the Ravens ranked 28th in pass attempts and rarely used three-receiver groupings. According to Sports Info Solutions, Baltimore used some combination of either three or four running backs and receivers 82 percent of the time.
Things are likely to change under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and with new receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers in the fold.
Fans shouldn't expect to see a pass-heavy system, as Monken led a run-heavy offense at Georgia, but the offense should be more balanced than it was under Greg Roman. And with potentially the best collection of wideouts Jackson has had as a pro at his disposal, we may see Baltimore spread things out with three- and four-receiver sets more too.
The offense will look different this season, and it will be fun tracking the unit's progress in minicamp.
Buffalo Bills: The Hunt for WR3
June 13-15
The Buffalo Bills won't undergo the complete offensive transformation that the Ravens will, but we are still likely to see some changes in 2023. The addition of first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid will add a new element to their offense.
Specifically, he'll pair with Dawson Knox to make two-tight-end formations a viable tool in the game plan. According to Sports Info Solutions, Buffalo only utilized "12" personnel (one running back, two tight ends) on four percent of its offensive plays in 2022—the lowest rate in the NFL.
While Kincaid will likely get tons of attention in minicamp, fans should follow the team's search for a quality third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Isaiah McKenzie left for the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, leaving a sizeable hole to fill.
Diggs, Davis and McKenzie were the only wideouts to top 200 receiving yards in 2022.
Buffalo has some options, including second-year man Khalil Shakir, free-agent addition Deonte Harty and rookie fifth-round pick Justin Shorter. If none of them stand out in minicamp, though, the Bills may be inclined to target a free agent like DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins is available to sign with a team now but is expected to "exhibit patience," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Carolina Panthers: Offensive Changes Galore
June 13-15
The Carolina Panthers have a fine journeyman insurance option in quarterback Andy Dalton. However, it would be a mild surprise if Alabama product and first-overall pick Bryce Young doesn't start for the team sooner than later.
Other than his less-than-ideal size (5'10", 204 lbs), Young possesses all the attributes needed to be an immediate starter.
"The optimist's view is that Young is the best quarterback in the class. He is a sharp processor ...and understands how to play within the rhythm of a concept," Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote. "He has a great understanding of which throws aren't open and how to avoid forcing the ball."
For the 21-year-old to find early success, though, the Panthers have to establish offensive chemistry and a scheme that plays to his strengths. That will be easier in theory than in practice, especially with several new pieces entering the equation.
Carolina has a new head coach in Frank Reich and a new offensive coordinator in Thomas Brown. It also has new skill players in Miles Sanders, DJ Chark Jr., Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst and rookie second-round receiver Jonathan Mingo.
The real work of crafting a cohesive offense will take place in training camp, but it's imperative Carolina lays the foundation for the offense now.
Chicago Bears: Justin Fields' New Supporting Cast
June 13-15
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed signs of real growth during his 2022 sophomore campaign. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy unleashed him as a runner, and he finished with 1,143 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
However, the 24-year-old only showed minimal progress as a passer. with his passer rating going from 73.2 as a rookie to a still-underwhelming 85.2 in Year 2. It must be noted, though, that he had, arguably, the league's worst supporting cast last season, especially after top receiver Darnell Mooney was lost for the year to a broken ankle.
Things will be different in 2023. The Bears acquired wideout D.J. Moore in the trade that send the No. 1 pick to Carolina. They also added tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., running back D'Onta Foreman, guard Nate Davis, first-round rookie tackle Darnell Wright and rookie receiver Tyler Scott.
With Mooney on the mend and 2022 in-season addition Chase Claypool in his first Chicago offseason, Fields should have the support pieces in place to make a Year 3 leap. Fields was already establishing a strong rapport with Moore during OTAs.
"It look like they got that chemistry going very fast, earlier than I expected," safety Jaquan Brisker said, per Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.
Fans will want to follow along with Fields, Moore and the Bears' offensive evolution during mandatory minicamp.
Cincinnati Bengals: The Offensive Tackle Situation
June 13-15
The Cincinnati Bengals should remain relevant in the AFC race for as long as quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy, on the field and a member of the organization.
If the Bengals hope to see those things unfold, they must do a better job of protecting their quarterback.
Burrow has been sacked an alarming 124 times in 42 regular-season games and 29 times in seven postseason contests.
This is why Cincinnati went out and signed former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in the offseason. Fans will want to get a long look at him during minicamp, and they'll also want to follow the situation at right tackle.
Last year's starter, La'el Collins is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in December. His ongoing recovery will be worth tracking, as will the status of former left tackle Jonah Williams.
Williams requested a trade after Brown was signed but remains on the roster and could be in play to start opposite his replacement.
"I like everything about Jonah. I'm excited to see him come in and compete at right tackle," head coach Zac Taylor said, per Cleveland.com's Michael Niziolek.
Will Williams accept the opportunity to move to right tackle? Will he even show up for mandatory minicamp, or will he angle for a trade? It's a big storyline to watch as the Bengals continue searching for ways to better protect their quarterback.
Cleveland Browns: Year 2 of Deshaun Watson
June 6-8
Year 1 of Deshaun Watson was a flop for the Cleveland Browns. The former Houston Texans quarterback didn't play in 2021 following a trade request. He then served an 11-game suspension to start last season, following the league's investigation into 25 civil lawsuits filed against him by women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.
Unsurprisingly, his rust was evident. He went 3-3 as the starter, completed just 58.2 percent of his passes and posted a career-worst 79.1 quarterback rating.
This offseason, though, Watson is getting all of the first-team reps and working with an upgraded receiving corps that now includes Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, Jordan Akins and rookie Cedric Tillman.
During minicamp, Watson appeared to be far ahead of where he was a year ago.
"He just feels more comfortable, I think, calling plays, breaking the huddle, leading all those things where you're around the guys for a year, over a year now, he's getting more comfortable doing that kind of stuff," guard Joel Bitonio said, per Anthony Poisal of the team's official website.
Cleveland's OTAs and minicamps are over, so fans can next tack Watson's development when the Browns open training camp on July 22—earlier than most teams, as the team will play in the August 3 Hall of Fame Game.
Dallas Cowboys: The Offense, Post-Kellen Moore
June 6-8
The Dallas Cowboys offense will look a little different in 2023. Mainstays like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard remain, but Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz have departed, and wideout Brandin Cooks has entered the picture.
The personnel changes will be worth following, but the big storyline in Dallas is the loss of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the transition to head coach Mike McCarthy as the playcaller.
We saw glimpses of the new system during mandatory minicamp last week.
"It's definitely got some West-Coast principles, but it has a little bit of what we've done in the past and just marrying them together with a lot of detail into a system that's not out there," Prescott said, per Nick Harris of the team's official website.
The ongoing progression of the Dallas offense will be something to follow because it will be replacing a successful system. Under Moore, the team ranked 11th in yards and fourth in scoring last season despite missing Prescott (thumb) for five games.
Prescott and the new-look Cowboys offense will be on the field next for their final round of OTAs on June 13-15.
Denver Broncos: Sean Payton's Influence
June 13-15
The Denver Broncos traded for head coach Sean Payton this offseason in an effort to "fix" Russell Wilson and return the team to relevance in the AFC West.
Payton is a Super Bowl-winning coach known for his work with quarterbacks, and he should be an improvement over what we saw from ill-prepared rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett last year.
The unknown is how Payton will go about getting more out of the offense and, in particular, Wilson—who had a career-worst 84.4 quarterback rating in 2022.
A new offense can be expected. However, Payton has also spent parts of the early offseason working on the little things, like situational awareness.
"It's really just trying to get really specific with the details of certain game situations that actually happen," he said, per Henry Chisholm of DNVR. "We have video of it, and we have statistics of it. What's the strategy when it happens?"
Knowing how to deal with the unexpected is often what separates good teams from great ones.
We probably won't know until the regular season whether Wilson's 2022 struggles were a fluke or whether he's reached the cliff at age 34. We may learn as soon as minicamp, though, whether Payton's influence will make the Broncos a more efficient, more disciplined and better-prepared club in 2023.
Detroit Lions: The New-Look Defense
June 6-8
The Detroit Lions won nine games and nearly reached the playoffs last year based almost entirely on the strength of their fourth-ranked offense.
While fans will want to know how new players like Marvin Jones Jr., David Montgomery and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs fit into that offense, the real drama is on the other side of the ball.
Detroit ranked a dismal 32nd in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed last season. With even an average defense, it probably would have been a postseason participant. Unsurprisingly, the Lions threw a few darts at their defense during the offseason.
Detroit signed cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton along with safety/nickelback C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It then used a first-round pick on linebacker Jack Campbell and a second-round selection on safety Brian Branch.
Many of the new additions, including Campbell, are expected to make an immediate impact.
"He's one of the few linebackers we felt like can get it pretty quickly and we'll see where he can go with it," head coach Dan Campbell told NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation).
Watching the new defense come together should be a treat for Lions fans, and they'll get their next opportunity to follow along during the team's final round of OTAs on June 12-15.
Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love and His New Receivers
June 13-15
Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the New York Jets, and the Green Bay Packers are turning the offense over to third-year quarterback Jordan Love.
Can they be as competitive with Love as they typically were with Rodgers? That remains to be seen, but Romeo Doubs told Spectrum News 1 Green Bay there's not a "big difference" between the two signal-callers.
That, of course, will be determined on the regular-season field. For now, fans should be following the ongoing development of Love and his connection with a host of young pass-catchers.
Doubs, Christian Watson and Samori Toure are the only returning wideouts who caught a pass last season. They're joined by rookie receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Grant DuBose and Malik Heath, along with first-year tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tyler Kroft.
It's paramount Love begins building chemistry with his targets now, something Rodgers struggled to do throughout the 2022 season—in part, because of the departed veteran's lack of offseason commitment.
Rodgers built a bit of a rapport with Doubs and Watson late in the season, but it was too little and too late for the Packers. Rodgers struggled early, battled a thumb injury and helped put Green Bay in a hole.
If Green Bay hopes to avoid a repeat with Love under center in 2023, it needs to ensure he and his receivers are well on the same page ahead of training camp.
Houston Texans: The Offensive Cast
June 13-14
The Houston Texans will almost certainly have a new starting quarterback in Week 1. Whether it's journeyman Case Keenum or rookie second-overall pick C.J. Stroud, though, may hinge on how the offense shapes up in the coming weeks.
For his part, Stroud checked all the boxes during OTAs.
"C.J.'s a great kid," running back Dameon Pierce said, per Brian Barefield of Texans Wire. "I've loved the way he's come in and worked."
Hard work alone, though, won't ensure Stroud can make an immediate impact. Houston must support him with a quality offense.
The Texans have a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. They also have new players like wideout Robert Woods, tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Devin Singletary, guard Shaq Mason and rookie center Juice Scruggs.
On paper, the Texans offense looks better than it did a year ago, but that really isn't saying much. Houston ranked 30th in total offense and had little talent around 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills.
If the offense isn't functionally better than it was last season, Houston's quarterback could struggle just as much as Mills did. If things appear to be trending that way during minicamp, fans may want to prepare themselves to see Keenum take the lumps early in the regular season.
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson's Progression
June 13-15
The Colts used the fourth overall pick on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, and the 21-year-old has all the physical tools to develop into one of the league's most dynamic signal-callers.
Richardson is, as you've probably heard by now, a 6'4", 244-pound quarterback with uncanny arm talent and legitimate 4.43 speed. He could well be the next Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen, and he's already shown flashes of greatness during OTAs.
"He made some big plays today on the football field. He made some great throws, great decisions—some really next-level stuff that I've seen over the last couple days," head coach Shane Steichen said last month, per Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire.
The big unknown for Colts fans is how quickly Richardson can get on the field. Indy has a potential bridge option in Gardner Minshew, who has a career quarterback rating of 93.1. He also worked under Steichen with the Eagles over the last two years.
If Richardson isn't ready to start Week 1, the Colts have no reason to rush the rookie onto the field.
This fact won't make fans want to see Richardson under center any less, and if he shows strong progress during minicamp, he just might have a shot at winning the starting job in training camp.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Rookie Development
June 12-14
Fans hoping to follow veterans like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Josh Allen during Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp may be disappointed. According to Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, head coach Doug Pederson has excused most veterans from "mandatory" minicamp.
"I've been really pleased, been having great participation, great effort, guys are doing the right things," Pederson said, per Harvey.
However, rookies like first-round pick Anton Harrison and second-round tight end Brenton Strange should be on the field this week. The rookies should provide plenty to follow.
Harrison, for example, is expected to compete for one of the starting tackle positions—either with left tackle Cam Robinson or with Walker Little to replace departed right tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Strange could eventually be the long-term replacement for Evan Engram, who was given the franchise tag this offseason and won't be required to attend workouts until/unless he signs his tender.
How can these rookies and others like running back Tank Bigsby and linebacker Ventrell Miller fit with a roster that won the AFC South a year ago? We won't know exactly until everyone is together in training camp. However, fans should expect plenty of buzz on how the rookies are developing during minicamp.
Kansas City Chiefs: The Battle to Be WR1
June 13-15
Fans should expect the Chiefs offense to be plenty potent in 2023. Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be back, along with Kansas City's top pass-catcher, Travis Kelce, and budding star running back, Isiah Pacheco.
For the second straight offseason, though, Kansas City is tasked with finding a new No. 1 receiver.
The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill last offseason, finding a new top perimeter target in JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, he left for the New England Patriots in free agency, reopening the hole at WR1.
Candidates exist, including last year's second and third receivers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson, respectively. The Chiefs also have 2022 in-season addition Kadarius Toney, free-agent signee Richie James and rookie second-rounder Rashee Rice.
Undrafted 2022 free agent Justyn Ross, who recently found himself on NFL Network's Peter Schrager's list of breakout candidates, could be a sleeper to watch too.
There's a good chance Kansas City uses a committee approach at receiver this season, but it still needs someone to emerge as a go-to target alongside Kelce. It probably won't happen until late in training camp, but the Chiefs just might find an early front-runner during minicamp workouts.
Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs and the Franchise Tag
June 6-8
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was not at mandatory minicamp, which wrapped on June 8. He probably won't be at the final OTA session on June 12-15 either.
He was given the franchise tag this offseason and has yet to sign his tender. Since he's technically not under contract, he isn't required to attend events like mandatory minicamp. The lingering question in Las Vegas is whether the Raiders will work out a long-term extension with him before the July 17 deadline.
If they don't, Jacobs may refuse to sign the tender and hold out well into training camp. The reigning NFL rushing leader doesn't seem to be happy with the recent devaluation of running backs—the Minnesota Vikings' release of Dalvin Cook serving as the latest piece of proof.
On Twitter, Jacobs shared a clip of former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall calling the running back position "the most disrespected position in all of sports" on the I Am Athlete podcast.
It's a situation that bears watching because if Jacobs refuses to play on the tag or forces his way out of Las Vegas, the Raiders will be forced to turn to a less-proven back like Zamir White or Brittain Brown in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers: The Kellen Moore Factor
June 13-14
The Los Angeles Chargers hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore away from the Cowboys this offseason. While Dallas fans will be watching to see how the offense looks after Moore, Chargers fans should be eager to see what he brings to the table.
Last year's offense wasn't bad, per se, but it wasn't efficient, either. Under former coordinator Joe Lombardi, the offense ranked 14th in yards per pass attempt and 30th in yards per rush.
That's in contrast to a Cowboys offense that ranked ninth in yards per pass, 18th in yards per rush and fourth in scoring. L.A.'s inability to consistently run the ball played a role in coughing up a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round.
Moore is eager to get more out of players like running back Austin Ekeler.
"Really excited to get to work with Austin," he said, per Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire. "I think that he's been, obviously, one of the top guys in this league."
The Chargers are loaded with offensive stars like Ekeler, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and rookie receiver Quentin Johnston. Fans should be anxious to see if Moore can turn all of that talent into a unit capable of winning a Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Rams: The Health of Core Veterans
June 13-15
The Los Angeles Rams were, arguably, the NFL's biggest disappointment in 2022.
They followed up their Super Bowl LVI victory with a 5-12 campaign. The team struggled early, and season-ending injuries to quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck/concussion), Aaron Donald (ankle) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) pretty much put an unsavory cap on the campaign.
Los Angeles isn't widely expected to be a Super Bowl contender this season, not after it parted with key contributors like Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd. But if Stafford, Kupp and Donald can't return to pre-injury form, the Rams might not be competitive at all.
The good news is that Los Angeles' stars appear to be progressing well.
"I feel right now as we've been pushing it pretty hard," Kupp said, per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.
"I'm at 100% now," Donald said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.
Stafford was throwing at OTAs, which he didn't do last offseason while rehabbing an elbow injury. Fans should get a better idea of how healthy the trio are during minicamp—along with a glimpse of how they might anchor a roster that experienced a lot of turnover this offseason.
Miami Dolphins: Year 4 of Tua Tagovailoa
June 6-8
There are two big questions surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into 2023: Can he stay healthy after suffering multiple concussions last season, and can he build on what was a truly impressive campaign (105.5 QB rating) before he was lost for the season?
The first question can't be answered until the season is over, though Tagovailoa trying out a helmet specifically designed to prevent concussions is a positive.
As for the second question, the early answers have been promising.
"Tua has stepped up a lot in his leadership role," wideout Tyreek Hill said, per Omar Kelly of FanNation. "I know last year was my first year playing with him, but seeing him this year, he's more vocal with the offense, leading and group chats and stuff like that."
Tagovailoa is entering his second year under head coach Mike McDaniel, and he'll have a couple of new pieces around him such as wideout Chosen Anderson and rookie running back Devon Achane.
If Tagovailoa continues to improve on what he showed through 13 games last season, the extension-eligible quarterback will be worthy of a new contract. With Miami's OTAs and mandatory minicamp already done, fans will get their next look at the signal-caller in training camp.
Minnesota Vikings: Life after Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook
June 13-14
The Vikings are entering a pivotal offseason, especially on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is opening the final year of his contract, and longtime starters Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook were let go in cap-saving moves.
Minnesota did re-sign running back Alexander Mattison and use a first-round pick on wideout Jordan Addison, but there will be an adjustment period for Cousins and the offense.
Thielen was released ahead of free agency, but fans will get their first real glimpse of the post-Cook era during mandatory minicamp. It will be an important session because Minnesota will start to get an idea of how running backs like Ty Chandler and rookie DeWayne McBride can complement Mattison in the backfield.
There are other storylines to follow in Minnesota, of course, like how new defensive coordinator Brian Flores is working to improve a unit that ranked 31st in yards allowed last season. However, the big one is on offense.
If Minnesota can't replicate the offensive success it had with Thielen and Cook last year—the team ranked eighth in scoring and won 13 games—there's a real chance Cousins becomes the scapegoat and Minnesota looks to move on at quarterback.
New England Patriots: The Chances of a QB Competition
June 12-14
Last season was a disappointing one for second-year quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie Pro Bowler regressed under the "guidance" of inexperienced offensive playcaller Matt Patricia and was outperformed by rookie Bailey Zappe during his two-game stretch.
This reportedly led to a split in the locker room.
"I think there were some guys in the locker room that were like 'Let's go with Zappe.' Or 'No, Mac looked good today.' It was just a back and forth," former Patriots safety Devin McCourty told WEEI (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss).
The Patriots hired seasoned offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien this offseason to help repair the offense and improve the team's quarterback play. He may well do that, but it remains unclear which quarterback he'll be guiding during the regular season.
Logically, the job will be Jones' to lose. The 2021 first-round pick has proved he can play at a high level, and he wasn't exactly drafted to be a bridge starter. However, the early indications are that his job isn't secure.
"Like Coach Bill [Belichick] said at the beginning of the offseason, everybody's competing for a spot," Zappe said, per Conor Roche of Boston.com. "So, that's the way I'm approaching it."
Belichick is notoriously tight-lipped about his team's plans, but minicamp may provide some insight into whether New England will hold a full-on quarterback competition during training camp.
New Orleans Saints: The Return of Michael Thomas
June 13-15
The New Orleans Saints have a new quarterback in Derek Carr, and his assimilation of Pete Carmichael's offense will be worth tracking throughout the offseason. However, fans may be more eager to see how wideout Michael Thomas performs after three forgettable seasons.
Technically, Thomas made his return last year, albeit for only three games because of a foot injury. However, the three-time Pro Bowler hasn't been a 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 and has only appeared in 10 games since then.
If the 30-year-old can return to Pro Bowl form, he could form a dangerous tandem with 2022 rookie standout Chris Olave on the other end of Carr's passes—and New Orleans' new signal-caller is eager to work with Thomas.
"I couldn't wait until he got in the building ... because a big part of my decision was Mike Thomas," Carr said, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
Thomas worked with Carr, "ran routes" and "looked good" during the latest round of OTAs, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football.
Ideally, fans will get an extended look at just how well Carr and Thomas can operate together during mandatory minicamp.
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley's Contract Situation
June 13-15
The New York Giants are hoping quarterback Daniel Jones takes some positive steps in 2023 after having a career year in 2022 and being rewarded with a contract extension.
The Giants took steps to improve Jones' receiving corps, adding the likes of Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Darren Waller and rookie Jalin Hyatt. However, their best offensive skill player, running back Saquon Barkley, has not been in the building.
Like Josh Jacobs of the Raiders, Barkley was given the franchise tag and has yet to sign his tender. Unlikely Jacobs, Barkley doesn't seem to hold any ill will toward his employer.
Images have surfaced of Barkley working out independently in his Giants helmet this offseason. A holdout feels unlikely.
The question is whether the Giants and Barkley will work out a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline.
Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media reported on May 13 that the Giants had offered Barkley a deal worth up to $14 million annually with incentives, but the running back rejected the offer.
Barkley battled injuries in three of his first five seasons but is among the league's best dual-threat backs when healthy. He can play a massive role in Jones' growth, though it remains to be seen if he'll do so beyond this season.
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers' Offseason Commitment
June 13-15
After acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Packers, the Jets' 2023 campaign will go as the 39-year-old quarterback does. He struggled in 2022 but was the league MVP two years ago, and a poor offseason work ethic may have played a role in his regression.
"According to the source associated with the team, the Packers weren't satisfied with Rodgers' commitment and effort, not only during voluntary OTAs but on a day-to-day basis afterward," The Athletic's Matt Schneidman wrote last month.
The 39-year-old cannot simply sleepwalk through minicamp and training camp and hope to revert to Pro Bowl form. He has a few familiar faces in wideout Allen Lazard, receiver Randall Cobb and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but he's still on a new team and with a very unfamiliar roster.
The good news is that Rodgers was around for New York's OTAs and seems to be enjoying himself with the Jets.
"The last six weeks have been the most fun I've had in a while," Rodgers told reporters.
For Jets fans, it's been a promising start to the Rodgers era. However, it remains to be seen if the future Hall of Famer will continue working hard to ensure New York is a legitimate contender this season.
Philadelphia Eagles: Following Up the Super Bowl Loss
No Mandatory Minicamp
Up next for the Eagles will be training camp. Philly wrapped OTAs on June 8 and is the NFL's only team that doesn't hold a mandatory minicamp.
While the Eagles won't be on the field until camp, there's plenty for fans to follow, as players workout individually and adjust to the presence of two new coordinators. Philadelphia is trying to follow up a tough loss in Super Bowl LVII, and there are multiple moving pieces to consider this offseason.
Players like safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, running back Miles Sanders, guard Isaac Seumalo and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave have departed. New players such as running back D'Andre Swift, rookie safety Sydney Brown, rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter and rookie pass-rusher Nolan Smith are entering the equation.
Philadelphia has a new offensive coordinator in Brian Johnson and a new defensive coordinator in Sean Desai following the departures of Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, respectively.
Mentally, the Eagles will have to adapt to the offseason changes and the dreaded hangover from a Super Bowl loss.
"Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. That's something we're all embracing," quarterback Jalen Hurts said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
Expect to hear more about how the "new" Eagles are coming together in the coming weeks.
Pittsburgh Steelers: The New-Look Offensive Line
June 13-15
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their second season with quarterback Kenny Pickett, and the hope is that the offense sees some marked improvement.
The 25-year-old helped lead Pittsburgh to nine wins last season, but the Steelers offense ranked just 23rd in yards and 26th in scoring.
A more creative offense from coordinator Matt Canada could help Pickett and Co. show growth—and that appears to be an offseason focus.
"There are some new things that can make us a lot better," backup quarterback Mason Rudolph said, per Joe Rutter of Trib Live.
An improved offensive line would also go a long way toward progress. Pickett was under pressure on 21 percent of his dropbacks last season, according to Pro Football Reference, while the Steelers ranked a disappointing 25th in yards per rush.
Offensive linemen like Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig and rookie tackle Broderick Jones were added to help revamp the unit. Seumalo, who started for the Eagles last season, should step into a starting role, while Jones started getting first-team reps during OTAs.
Pittsburgh probably won't tip its hand regarding any wrinkles Canada is adding to the offense. However, fans should get a good look at how the new-look offensive line is shaping up during minicamp.
San Francisco 49ers: The Progression of Trey Lance
June 13-15
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to hold a quarterback competition between 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance and 2022 rookie standout Brock Purdy during training camp—with free-agent addition Sam Darnold thrown in as insurance.
Purdy, who went 5-0 with a 107.3 passer rating during the regular season last year, should have the inside track if he's healthy by August. However, he underwent offseason elbow surgery and won't be making any noise at minicamp.
This leaves the door open for Lance to gain some ground, and the 23-year-old reportedly showed improvement during OTAs.
"I think Trey looks significantly better than he did last year," tight end George Kittle told reporters. "I think his confidence is there."
It's an ongoing development for Lance, who started only five games—college and pro—since the end of the 2019 season. He played in a one-game exhibition during the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season, was a two-game fill-in as a rookie and started two games last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
During minicamp, the 49ers should get a better idea of whether Lance has progressed enough to be a viable starting option in the fall—or if Darnold will have a chance to compete during Purdy's recovery.
Seattle Seahawks: The New-Look Defense
June 6-8
The Seattle Seahawks were a playoff team in 2022, but they struggled defensively, finishing 26th in yards allowed and 25th in scoring.
A lack of overall depth was part of the problem, and Seattle didn't have the proper personnel for defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt's 3-4-based scheme.
This offseason saw an influx of players like Jarran Reed, Dre'Mont Jones, Bobby Wagner, Julian Love, Mario Edwards Jr., rookie corner Devon Witherspoon and rookie pass-rusher Cameron Young.
Seattle will have almost an entirely new defensive-line rotation, and they spent a chunk of minicamp exploring how to use new pieces like Witherspoon on the back end.
"If nothing else, the Seahawks appear to be exploring all options to get what they feel will be their best configuration of cornerbacks—and defensive backs in general—on the field," Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times wrote.
Even moderate defensive improvement could help spark a deep playoff run for Seattle. An offense that ranked ninth in points last season should be even more explosive with the additions of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet.
The new-look defense will see its next work at Seattle's final round of OTAs on June 12-14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Quarterback Competition
June 13-15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the unenviable task of replacing first-ballot Hall of Famer Tom Brady at quarterback this year.
The competition between 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask and 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield is already underway, and it will go a long way toward determining what kind of season the Bucs have in 2023.
"You've got two young guys who I think are extremely talented and they're doing a great job," former head coach and current advisor Bruce Arians said, per Dustin Lewis of FanNation.
Tampa still has a talented roster, headlined by players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Devin White, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. If the Buccaneers can get a capable starter in Mayfield or Trask—or John Wolford, for that matter—they should be a relevant factor in the NFC South.
Aiding the quarterbacks will be new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who helped Geno Smith emerge as a Pro Bowler as Seattle's quarterbacks coach last year. There's at least reason for optimism heading into minicamp.
However, there's no guarantee Tampa's long-term answer at the game's most important position is on the roster. If the quarterbacks are struggling during minicamp, there's a real chance the Bucs will spend the 2023 season chasing a top 2024 QB prospect instead of a division title.
Tennessee Titans: Will Levis' Development
June 6-8
It's looking like the Tennessee Titans will be Ryan Tannehill's team for at least one more year.
Tennessee used a second-round pick on quarterback Will Levis, and Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract, but the rookie doesn't appear ready to truly challenge the veteran.
This was evident during the Titans' mandatory minicamp, as Levis is still working on the NFL basics, like putting touch on his passes.
"Yeah, I think that's part of learning how to be a professional quarterback," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly told reporters. "He can sit there and rip it. He's got a strong arm, but to use the baseball reference, it's having a different pitch in your bag, too."
This doesn't mean that Levis won't start at some point as a rookie or fans shouldn't be following along with his progress. If the Titans stumble early in the regular season, they could switch priorities from trying to complete to trying to evaluate Levis ahead of the 2024 draft.
Along with Tannehill, star running back Derrick Henry will be a free agent in 2024. He could become trade-deadline bait if Tennessee is struggling and starts eyeing a full-on rebuild and perhaps a top QB prospect like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
Fans should want to know what they can expect from Levis in that scenario, and they'll get another look at him during the June 12-15 OTAs.
Washington Commanders: Sam Howell's Development
June 6-8
The Washington Commanders were the one team in the NFC East that didn't make the playoffs last season. They're hoping that giving second-year quarterback Sam Howell a shot to start will allow that to change in 2023.
Washington did have the league's third-ranked defense in yardage last season, and with improved quarterback play, the Commanders could be a sleeper team.
Through OTAs and minicamp, Howell has done nothing to suggest he doesn't deserve the opportunity.
"He is still learning to make those decisions, but he's also got the arm talent and that's the thing that excites us," head coach Ron Rivera said, per Zach Selby of the team's official website.
With minicamp over, Howell will next be on the field for a June 13 OTA. Fans should be eager to track how he's absorbing the offense of new coordinator Eric Bieniemy and how he stacks up against journeyman backup and potential bridge starter Jacoby Brissett.
The 30-year-old, who posted an 88.9 passer rating with Cleveland last year, can steer the Commanders if needed. However, the hope is that Howell is ready to start in Week 1 and, ideally, for years to come.
*Offseason scheduling information via NFL Football Operations.