Every NFL Team's Biggest Storyline to Follow amid 2023 OTAs

0 of 32

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The NFL's juiciest storylines won't unfold until training camps begin in the summer. That's when position battles will begin in earnest, and we'll really start to get a feel for how rosters are shaping up around the league.



However, there's plenty going on in the early offseason, as teams have already had or will soon have mandatory minicamps. Workouts largely take place in shells and shorts and with little-to-no contact, but there's still plenty to glean for even the casual fan.



Below, we'll dive into the most important storyline to follow in the coming days for each team. Some involve contract statuses or coaching changes, while others are more on-the-field, involving players returning from injury or vying for a starting job.

Whatever the story, these situations are worth following as the offseason continues to unfold.

