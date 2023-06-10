X

    Jimmy Butler's Lack of Help Called out by Fans as Heat Lose NBA Finals G4 to Nuggets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 10, 2023

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    The Denver Nuggets are one win away from their first championship after taking down the host Miami Heat 108-95 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

    Five Denver players scored 11 or more points, with Aaron Gordon dropping a game-high 27. Nikola Jokić (23 points, 12 rebounds) and Jamal Murray (15 points, 12 assists) each posted double-doubles two evenings after they earned triple-doubles in Game 3.

    Heat star Jimmy Butler did all he could to keep Miami alive with 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 45 minutes.

    However, Friday was a rough night for a few of his teammates.

    Bam Adebayo posted a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double but committed seven turnovers.

    Max Strus went scoreless in 19 minutes.

    Gabe Vincent scored just two points, and the Nuggets outscored the Heat by 21 with him on the floor.

    Miami's defense also struggled to stop Denver, which went 14-of-28 from the three-point line and committed just six turnovers.

    Now Miami is on the brink after losing two straight at home. The Heat have to win three straight to get it done, and that looks like a Herculean task given how well Denver played in Miami.

    Simply put, the supporting cast around Butler needs to perform better than it did in Game 4. It is certainly capable of doing so based on an incredible Eastern Conference playoff run.

    For now, though, Twitter noted that crew's tough performance at home.

    Paul Dawkins @Paul__Dawkins

    Bam Adebayo just isn't that guy offensively.

    Coltrane @ClassicColtrane

    Bam might have some of the worst touch around the rim that I've ever seen man lol

    Sergio Kitchens🥷🏾🔪 @afc_femi

    Bam is so hot and cold

    Ishmam Chaudhury @Ishmam87

    Bam missed almost ALL of his jumpers today. Not acceptable.

    Mister @BishopRachii

    Bam is not it

    J Nolan @realJNolan

    Bam stinking up the arena this whole quarter with turnovers

    Osvaldo @SaiyanValdo

    Surprised it wasn't a sweep tbh. Strus and Vincent have been absolutely garbage.

    Chris D. - 'Stephen A. Chris' @bklyn_prince

    Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin crash landing now of all times is crazy.

    Trey York @Laker_Pride24

    Strus &amp; Vincent not hitting any shots is really killing Miami

    Gleeb @GambaGleeb

    Gabe Vincent and Max Strus 1-10 combined with only 19 minutes played…yikes

    Bammy Adebutler's burner @BammyBurner

    Erik Spoelstra is the most stubborn coach in NBA history<br><br>Refuses to play Highsmith<br>Continues to play Strus and Zeller<br><br>It's crazy man

    NBA World @NBAW0RLD24

    Max Strus in the 2023 NBA Finals thus far:<br><br>4.3 PPG<br>4.0 RPG<br>3.5 APG<br>16/19/66% (😳)<br>26.3 TS%<br><br>Wow. <a href="https://t.co/fOe9jjObhn">pic.twitter.com/fOe9jjObhn</a>

    Manny Navarro @Manny_Navarro

    Gabe Vincent with one assist and 9 points on 3 of 16 shooting between Games 3 &amp; 4. He led the Heat with 23 points in its Game 2 win. Not saying it's him. Just a rough couple home games for Miami's starting PG

    Matt Hanifan @mph_824_

    Gabe Vincent and Max Strus combined for zero points on six shots, zero assists &amp; two tunrovers in the first half.<br><br>They need to be better. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>

    𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters

    Heat defense has fallen asleep on too many plays

    Miami Heat Beat (We Just Cover The Team) @miaheatbeat

    Their defense was always my concern every series. They cant get enough stops on the non jokic lineups

    Matt Zemek @MattZemek

    It can't just be Jimmy and a bunch of role players.<br><br>Heat need a second flamethrower-level scorer. Their defense is good enough. Offense was exposed in this series. <a href="https://t.co/xoL1hruBL6">https://t.co/xoL1hruBL6</a>

    Chris OBrien @chrisobee21

    Heat defense has been miserable this game as a team

    Dos Minutos @DosMinutos

    The Nuggets defense looks too big and locked in for the Heat's offense. Cannot create good shots. Problematic.

    Denver will host Game 5 on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.