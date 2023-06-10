Jimmy Butler's Lack of Help Called out by Fans as Heat Lose NBA Finals G4 to Nuggets

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Denver Nuggets are one win away from their first championship after taking down the host Miami Heat 108-95 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Five Denver players scored 11 or more points, with Aaron Gordon dropping a game-high 27. Nikola Jokić (23 points, 12 rebounds) and Jamal Murray (15 points, 12 assists) each posted double-doubles two evenings after they earned triple-doubles in Game 3.

Heat star Jimmy Butler did all he could to keep Miami alive with 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 45 minutes.

However, Friday was a rough night for a few of his teammates.

Bam Adebayo posted a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double but committed seven turnovers.

Max Strus went scoreless in 19 minutes.

Gabe Vincent scored just two points, and the Nuggets outscored the Heat by 21 with him on the floor.

Miami's defense also struggled to stop Denver, which went 14-of-28 from the three-point line and committed just six turnovers.

Now Miami is on the brink after losing two straight at home. The Heat have to win three straight to get it done, and that looks like a Herculean task given how well Denver played in Miami.

Simply put, the supporting cast around Butler needs to perform better than it did in Game 4. It is certainly capable of doing so based on an incredible Eastern Conference playoff run.

Denver will host Game 5 on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.