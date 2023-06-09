Lil Wayne Names Lakers' LeBron James NBA GOAT over Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two players most mentioned in the NBA's greatest of all time debate.

According to rapper Lil Wayne, it isn't much of a debate at all. James is the GOAT, followed by Jordan and then Kobe Bryant, he said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.

Tunechi said that he initially felt Jordan was the greatest of all time because he won multiple championships, but he said James winning titles with three different franchises put him atop the list.

"I got old enough to know how hard it is to f--king do it back-to-back-to-back," he said of Jordan's two three-peats as a member of the Chicago Bulls. "So that's where he got his respect with me, and started getting his respect with me to where he's the greatest. ... It's very hard to do. Bron did that s--t with three teams."

He added: "That right there…he ain't got six, but he done it with three different teams. And not on one of those motherf--kin' teams did he play role two. That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me."

Jordan won six NBA titles with the Bulls, three straight from 1991-1993 and another three straight from 1996-1998.

James, meanwhile, has won four titles, two of which came as a member of the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He also won with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Considering James is also 38 years old and still competing at a high level, he also still has some time left to tie Jordan's six titles.