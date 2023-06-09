Money in the Bank Is WWE's Chance to Give Major Push to New Star, but Will It Happen?

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE needs to reestablish the Money in the Bank briefcase to propel a deserving star to the main event.

The summer is officially here, and the same-titled pay-per-view is right around the corner. This year's show will take place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London.

One of the world's busiest venues will set the stage for two Superstars to climb their respective ladders and earn a title shot for the championship of their choice.

It will be interesting to see if the winner of the men's match will set their sights on newly crowned world heavyweight champion Seth Rollin or Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes seemed like an early favorite to win in England. However, his arm injury and ongoing feud with Brock Lesnar may take him out of the running, leaving room for a fresh face to secure the briefcase.

Similarly, the field for the women's match is wide open as Rhea Ripley and Asuka stand atop the division.

This allows WWE to position someone new such as Santos Escobar or Iyo Sky as the names to watch for the remainder of 2023. Or the contract could thrust past Royal Rumble winners Becky Lynch or Shinsuke Nakamura back into the world title picture.

Time For A Change

The MITB briefcase could benefit from a refresh after Austin Theory's failed cash-in during the Nov. 7, 2022 episode of Raw. He wasn't the first man to unsuccessfully use his contract, but his attempt to regain the United States title set a bad precedent for the concept.

The unpopular decision showed fans that WWE didn't have a creative way to end Reigns' tenure as a dual champion or properly enshrine Mr. McMahon's latest hand-picked star.

Instead, the new creative regime unceremoniously ripped the band-aid off and reset Theory without the pressure of facing The Tribal Chief again.

Photo credit: WWE.com

With two world titles up for grabs, Mr. Money in the Bank 2023 will have a better chance at attaining championship gold. WWE has built Reigns' inevitable loss up as such a massive accomplishment that it's hard to believe his historic run will end via a cash-in. Nevertheless, the fate of this year's men's ladder match winner doesn't seem nearly as predictable.

It's all the more reason why the company should use this opportunity to give someone new a major push. The briefcase hasn't worked as a long-term boost for many of the winners for the past few years, and it's time to change that.

Don't just give the women's Money in the Bank winner another same-day victory. That worked well for Liv Morgan and Bayley, but it would be more beneficial for someone to have a defining stint with the briefcase like Edge did. That hasn't happened for any of the women on the roster since Carmella in 2017 (with a heavy dose of James Ellsworth), and it's long overdue.

Proven Commodity vs. Relative Newcomer

With that said, it's easy to understand the temptation to go with an established star like Lynch. She has the star power to help to guide the concept back in the right direction and create memorable moments.

However, Sky has the kind of momentum The Man had in 2018 when Alexa Bliss secured the women's briefcase instead. The Puerto Rican crowd was unanimously behind the former NXT women's champion at Backlash, and her segments with Asuka have been a hit.

It would be a mistake to pass on this window to turn the Japanese star into a hot new protagonist ahead of SummerSlam. This is also the perfect time to set up her long-awaited one-on-one showdown with The Empress of Tomorrow.

On the men's side, LA Knight, Ricochet or even Butch could use a boost. A win in his home country could be just the push he needs to reintroduce The Bruiserweight character and go on a dominant run as a singles competitor again.

It's tough to see Gunther having so much success without remembering how instrumental Pete Dunne was to NXT UK and his initial year with WWE. The O2 would certainly respond well to someone who helped to bolster the British wrestling scene.

Meanwhile, the reactions to Knight have continued to grow louder since he feuded with Bray Wyatt. WWE should capitalize on his inexplicable popularity soon. He could do wonders with the briefcase and a live mic in hand.

Only time will tell if WWE decides to push one of its well-known Superstars or gives an unproven name a chance to develop in front of a new fanbase.

Nevertheless, two wrestlers will leave London with the opportunity of a lifetime come July 1.