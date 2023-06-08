Gervonta Davis' Florida Mansion Was Burglarized While He Was in Jail, per Attorney

Set Number: X164350 TK1

Professional boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis said his Florida mansion was burglarized while he was in jail, according to court filings reported by Dylan Segelbaum of the Baltimore Banner.

"Boxing regalia" and "several collector automobiles" were stolen from Davis' residence in Parkland, according to attorney Michael Tomko.

Davis was taken into custody on June 1 because of unauthorized stays at a hotel and condo while under house arrest. He was originally sentenced to 90 days of house arrest after pleading guilty to four charges involving a November 2020 hit-and-run that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

The case regarding the burglary is "ongoing," Segelbaum reported.

