Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to Retire in 2024; Will Be Replaced by Pete Bevacqua

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick will retire in 2024 and be replaced by Pete Bevacqua, the university revealed Thursday.

"This is a dream come true," Bevacqua told Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. "With the exception of my family, nothing means more to me than Notre Dame. I don't have a memory in my lifetime, quite literally, where Notre Dame wasn't a part of it. At this stage of my life, I feel like everything I've done has prepared me for this.

"I didn't have a burning desire, necessarily, to be an athletic director. I had a burning desire to be the athletic director at Notre Dame."

