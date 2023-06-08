College Softball World Series 2023: Oklahoma vs. Florida State Game 1 Score and Recap

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners are one win away from the national title after defeating the Florida State Seminoles in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series finals on Wednesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The opening game of the best-of-three series was scoreless through three and a half innings before the Sooners broke things open with a three-run bottom of the fourth.

Catcher Kinzie Hansen drove in the game's first run on an RBI double to center field before third baseman Alyssa Brito drove in another run on an RBI single to put the Sooners up 2-0.

Brito then scored on a throwing error by Florida State pitcher Makenna Reid and Oklahoma went up 3-0 entering the fifth inning.

The Sooners added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to take a 5-0 lead, putting the game well out of reach for the Seminoles. Hansen and Tiare Jennings drove in the runs.

While the bats were hot, the story of the game for Oklahoma was the pitching it received from Jordy Bahl, who allowed just two hits, walked one batter and struck out 10 in seven innings.

Florida State struggled mightily on Wednesday, posting just two hits. The team's pitching staff of Reid, Mack Leonard, Ali Dubois and Allison Royalty also combined for just two strikeouts in the loss.

It has been a historic season for Oklahoma as the Sooners have now won 52 consecutive games and haven't lost since a Feb. 19 matchup against Baylor. They recently broke the NCAA Division I record for consecutive wins

Dating back to the Big 12 tournament, the Sooners have outscored their opponents 90-15 in 11 games, including Wednesday's matchup against the Seminoles, in what has been a dominant postseason run.

The Sooners and Seminoles last met in the WCWS Finals in 2021. Oklahoma won the title for its fifth overall. FSU hasn't won a championship since 2018.

The Seminoles will have to dig deep if they hope to force a winner-take-all Game 3. Game 2 between Florida State and Oklahoma is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.