Jaguars Release Video Renderings of Proposed TIAA Bank Field Renovations

AP Photo/Cindy Marshall

The Jacksonville Jaguars have unveiled their vision for an upgraded TIAA Bank Field.

The team released a video Wednesday with renderings of the proposed upgrades for their stadium.

Per 1stDownJacksonville.com, highlights of the design include a subtropical Floridian park that will lead fans in to the stadium and the main concourse; an expanded, 360-degree concourse with interactive social bars and Jacksonville-specific food options; and lookout decks that offer views of the city.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry said during a radio interview with 1010XL in May that the Jaguars have been scouting locations in the city as temporary home options.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping has been talking about renovations to the stadium since 2020 when they were negotiating with the city to purchase a parking garage next to TIAA Bank Field.

Documents about the proposed renovations obtained by First Coast News revealed a 50-50 cost-sharing breakdown, with taxpayers paying between $875 million to more than $1 billion.

It also notes if a final project agreement is in place by March 2024, renovations would begin in February 2025 and be completed in July 2028.

TIAA Bank Field opened in 1995 to coincide with the Jaguars' inaugural season. The stadium has undergone a number of renovations over the years, including the addition of club seats, video boards and two pools in 2014.

There's a lot of momentum for the Jaguars franchise right now. They won the AFC South last season for the first time since 2017 and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the Wild Card Round after overcoming a 27-point deficit.