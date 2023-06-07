Top Potential NFL Trade Packages for Commanders' Chase Young Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 5

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

As the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young looked destined for a productive career with yearly accolades that would elevate his status among the league's top pass-rushers. Unfortunately, he's battled injuries, and is now subject to trade speculation.

Recently, The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote, "I know they'd be open to listening," in regards to Washington taking calls from teams that may inquire about Young's availability.

Breer also provided a reason why the Commanders may be willing to trade Young—other than concerns about his durability.

"The Commanders have already paid Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the interior of the defensive line, and giving two more pass rushers, in Young and Montez Sweat, big contracts might be tough. So as Young tries to prove he can get healthy and back to himself again, he and Sweat might be competing for the last spot."

Since 2021, Young has suited up for 12 games. Washington declined to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. Perhaps Commanders brass would prefer to move him for a premium draft pick or an established player rather than bet on his ability to rebound from a couple of injury-riddled campaigns.

Let's take a look at teams that could be interested in Young, and what those clubs may offer for him.