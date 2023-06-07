Top Potential NFL Trade Packages for Commanders' Chase Young Ahead of Training Camp

Top Potential NFL Trade Packages for Commanders' Chase Young Ahead of Training CampJune 7, 2023
As the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young looked destined for a productive career with yearly accolades that would elevate his status among the league's top pass-rushers. Unfortunately, he's battled injuries, and is now subject to trade speculation.
Recently, The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote, "I know they'd be open to listening," in regards to Washington taking calls from teams that may inquire about Young's availability.
Breer also provided a reason why the Commanders may be willing to trade Young—other than concerns about his durability.
"The Commanders have already paid Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the interior of the defensive line, and giving two more pass rushers, in Young and Montez Sweat, big contracts might be tough. So as Young tries to prove he can get healthy and back to himself again, he and Sweat might be competing for the last spot."
Since 2021, Young has suited up for 12 games. Washington declined to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. Perhaps Commanders brass would prefer to move him for a premium draft pick or an established player rather than bet on his ability to rebound from a couple of injury-riddled campaigns.
Let's take a look at teams that could be interested in Young, and what those clubs may offer for him.
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals receive: DE Chase Young
Washington Commanders receive: S Budda Baker and a 2024 fourth-round pick
This offseason, the Cardinals hired head coach Jonathan Gannon, who has a background rooted in defensive play-calling as well as a position coach for defensive backs and specifically cornerbacks.
Gannon has a problem to solve in his secondary with All-Pro safety Budda Baker giving his team an ultimatum. He wants to be the highest-paid player at his position or a change of scenery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
As the Cardinals rebuild under a new regime with general manager Monti Ossenfort and Gannon, the club may favor younger talent with something to prove as opposed to a veteran who wants to reset the market at a low-premium position.
In 2022, as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, Gannon fielded arguably the league's best pass-rushing defensive line, which featured Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox. The five defenders combined for 56 sacks, and the Eagles made their mark in NFL history as the first team with four players who finished a season with double-digit sack numbers.
The Cardinals can send Baker elsewhere and make an attempt to strengthen their defensive line following the loss of Zach Allen in free agency and J.J. Watt's retirement.
Last year, the Commanders fielded a top-eight defense in scoring and yards allowed without Young for all but three games. If they acquire Baker, the club could take a lot of pressure off of an offense with an underwhelming quarterback battle between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears receive: DE Chase Young
Washington Commanders receive: 2024 second-round pick
Let's keep in mind that the Bears traded three-time All-Pro edge-rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 sixth-round pick two years ago.
Washington shouldn't expect more than what Chicago received for Mack, who came off an injury-riddled 2021 campaign but had an impressive eight-year resume prior to the Bears-Chargers deal.
Though Breer wrote that Washington is "unlikely" to trade Young, general manager Martin Mayhew may want to consider a second-round pick in exchange for the oft-injured defensive end.
With several high-end defensive ends available on the free-agent market, the Commanders may be able to replace Young and his $11 million contract with a less costly veteran on a one-year deal. Perhaps Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston, Frank Clark or Jadeveon Clowney sign for less than $10 million with incentives. With the exception of Clowney, they're all durable with little injury history in recent years.
Even though Chicago traded Mack two years ago when Ryan Poles took over the general manager position, Young is much younger (24 years old), and the Bears can absorb his contract with $32.6 million in cap space.
Moreover, the Bears finished the 2022 term with the fewest sacks (20) and the second-lowest pressure rate (15.9 percent). They need pass-rushing help up front.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: DE Chase Young
Washington Commanders receive: 2024 third-round pick and Edge Julian Okwara
Like Young over the previous two years, Lions pass-rushers have struggled with the injury bug. Josh Paschal missed seven outings in his 2022 rookie campaign. Julian Okwara and Charles Harris finished the previous season on injured reserve. Last year, Romeo Okwara didn't suit up until Week 14 following surgery on his torn Achilles.
With that said, Young, whom the Commanders selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, has a higher upside than Paschal, Harris and the Okwara brothers. For a team that's equipped with $23.7 million in cap space, he's worth the gamble on the final year of his rookie deal.
Heading into the 2023 season, the Lions have an opportunity to win the NFC North following quarterback Aaron Rodgers' move from Green Bay to New York (Jets). Remember, Detroit split the season series with the division-winning Minnesota Vikings and finished 9-8 last year.
In tandem with Aidan Hutchinson on the edge, Young could give the Lions a boost in a wide-open division race.
In return for Young, the Lions should offer a third-round pick and the younger Okwara brother to Washington. While on the field for just 40 percent of the defensive snaps in the 2021 season, Okwara registered five sacks, six tackles for loss and 14 pressures. Based on those flashes, he could produce at a high level in a starting role.
Furthermore, Okwara would benefit from playing alongside Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat. He's not going to see a lot of attention with that trio on the front line.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans receive: DE Chase Young
Washington Commanders receive: 2024 third-round pick and DE Jonathan Greenard
The Texans have already shocked us with a draft-day trade, moving up to the No. 3 spot for Will Anderson Jr. Houston hired head coach DeMeco Ryans, who served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers between 2021 and 2022. The club may continue its aggressive approach to acquiring talent on that side of the ball.
If so, Anderson and a healthy version of Young that looks similar to his 2020 campaign could dominate offensive lines in the trenches.
If Young avoids significant injuries in Houston and Anderson makes an immediate impact, the Texans would field a fierce pass-rushing duo, both under the age of 25. Ryans would have cornerstone players who can set the tone for the defense.
Washington may be interested in Jonathan Greenard and a third-round pick.
In a rebuild, the Texans may finish with a record well below .500. So, the Commanders would likely add a top-75 pick for next year's draft, and they would get a 26-year-old defensive end who led Houston with eight sacks for the 2021 campaign.
Greenard missed significant time with a calf injury last season, but he has a relatively modest $1.4 million cap number and could bounce back in a contract year.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receive: DE Chase Young and a 2024 third-round pick
Washington Commanders receive: 2024 second-round pick, 2024 sixth-round pick and DE Payton Turner
New Orleans and Washington may have to do a pick swap in order to balance a trade. The Saints don't have a 2024 third-round pick, but they have a surplus of defensive ends.
New Orleans has struggled with its young pass-rushers, partially because of injury. Turner has suited up for 13 games in two seasons because he's been unable to stay healthy. At least in Young's case, he finished the 2022 term on the field and played an increasing number of snaps each week.
In this transaction, the Saints and Commanders would exchange defensive ends with an injury history, but New Orleans would get a player who's had more flashes. With Young, Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon and rookie second-rounder Isaiah Foskey, the Saints would have a solid stable of pass-rushers.
As for the Commanders, they would get a second-round pick, which would be valuable if the team needs to rebuild in 2024, and a 25-year-old defensive end who can turn his potential into production if healthy. While on the field for just 171 defensive snaps in 2022, Turner recorded 16 tackles, five for loss and two sacks.
Team cap space and player contract details are provided by Over the Cap.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.