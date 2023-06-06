Dwight Howard 'Would Love to Help' Kings Contend for Title amid NBA Comeback Bid

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Former NBA center and eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard would be interested in a potential return to the league with the Sacramento Kings.

"I'm not retired from the NBA just yet," Howard told Mark Haynes of The Observer. "I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set."

Howard played this past season with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League, a Taiwanese men's professional basketball league. He averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

The 37-year-old last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, posting 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game (60 contests, 27 starts).

Howard's resume includes eight All-NBA team appearances, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five rebounding titles, two blocking titles, an Olympic gold medal for Team USA in 2008 and a championship with the 2019-20 Lakers.

As for the Kings, they're coming off their first playoff appearance since 2006 after finishing as the Western Conference's No. 3 seed. Sacramento took the defending champion Golden State Warriors to the limit in the first round before falling in seven games.

Mike Brown won Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm, and Howard was impressed with his performance.

"Nah, not really," Howard said when asked if he was surprised by the team's accomplishments.

"I like Mike Brown. I think he's an amazing coach, and what he accomplished this year was very impressive."

Howard added that he believes Sacramento will get better with experience. Perhaps the big man could add some of that to the Kings in the future, but for now, Sacramento is looking to build off a great 2022-23 campaign while Howard ponders a return to the NBA.