Re-Drafting Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and the Top 10 From the 2015 NHL Draft

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Watching Jack Eichel play in his first Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights and seeing his team take a 2-0 lead on the Florida Panthers is impressive to watch.

It's all the more interesting given that, not only can he take a wicked hit and come back from it, but he's with his second NHL team and thriving since he was taken No. 2 overall in the 2015 NHL draft.

Eichel was the No. 2 pick of that draft by the Buffalo Sabres and the 2015 draft was fascinating for a lot of different reasons. It was also the draft where Connor McDavid was No. 1 with a bullet, Mitch Marner blossomed into a star for the Toronto Maple Leafs and many more selections looked better (and worse) now eight years later.

(Has it really been eight years?! Someone get me my prune juice and a cloud to yell at.)

With this much time passed and enough known about the players taken that year, it makes it the perfect time to look back and correct how that draft went down. Some of those surprising picks later on in the draft should've been made sooner and some of the players taken early on should've been there on the board later on and we're going to fix that once and for all.

That's right, we're doing a re-draft and we're going to take into account what those teams needed at the time as well as just how good the players turned out to be. Sometimes the player overrides the need and, in other situations, the need was too great at that moment. Through all of that, only one outcome is probably the most predictable and that's OK! But maybe it isn't.

We'll do the top-10 picks from 2015 all over again, so let's rock.