Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Wins Junior Golf Tournament by 8 Strokes

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Charlie Woods continues to build his own legacy in the world of golf.

The son of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, Charlie went out and dominated the Major Championship at Village Golf Course in Royal Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend, winning the Boys 14-15 Division by eight strokes.

Charlie, 14, was the only player in the entire tournament to finish the weekend under par at one-under.

It was reminiscent of the type of unprecedented dominance that his father had in the late 90s to early 2000s when he was the undisputed best golfer on the planet.

The father-son duo have competed together at the PNC Championship over the last couple of years, finishing as runner-ups in 2021 thanks to a fairly strong display from the younger member of the Woods' team.

Tiger—an investor of the Hurricane Junior Tour—was actually on-hand at the tournament to watch his son's impressive performance. He is still recovering from an ankle surgery that he underwent following the Masters.

He's set to miss next week's U.S. Open and it remains unclear if he's going to be able to participate in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July.

One thing is for sure, he will be hoping to be back and fit in time for this year's PNC Championship in December where he and Charlie will be looking to bring home the hardware.

Given the way Charlie's been playing, Tiger might have to hop on his back for the ride.