Biggest Question Facing Every NFL Team After 2023 OTAs

0 of 32

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

OTAs provide every team in the league an opportunity to see what most of their roster looks like. After the offseason flurry of player movement it's a great time to get an early look of what it all looks like on the field together.

Of course, it can't answer every question.

There are always veterans who don't report. There are always players recovering from injury. There are questions that are bigger than OTAs.

So, with the early summer activities coming to a close it's a good time to look around the league and look at some of the biggest questions that each franchise is facing right now.

For some, it's a specific question about a potential hole in the roster. For others, it's what their schemes will look like with a new coach or coordinator. In some cases, it's a question of whether there will be more roster moves made.

Whatever it looks like here's one question that looms over each team in the league.