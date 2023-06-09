Biggest Question Facing Every NFL Team After 2023 OTAs

Biggest Question Facing Every NFL Team After 2023 OTAsJune 9, 2023
OTAs provide every team in the league an opportunity to see what most of their roster looks like. After the offseason flurry of player movement it's a great time to get an early look of what it all looks like on the field together.
Of course, it can't answer every question.
There are always veterans who don't report. There are always players recovering from injury. There are questions that are bigger than OTAs.
So, with the early summer activities coming to a close it's a good time to look around the league and look at some of the biggest questions that each franchise is facing right now.
For some, it's a specific question about a potential hole in the roster. For others, it's what their schemes will look like with a new coach or coordinator. In some cases, it's a question of whether there will be more roster moves made.
Whatever it looks like here's one question that looms over each team in the league.
Arizona Cardinals: Will Budda Baker's Trade Request Be Honored?
Things are going to get worse for the Arizona Cardinals before they get better. Many of the moves they have made this offseason are clearly in preparation for the 2024 season rather than the one coming up.
For instance, the decision to just release DeAndre Hopkins is an admission that they'd rather have the cap space than a receiver who led the team in yards despite playing in just nine games.
They have loaded up on 2024 draft picks by trading back with the Texans in the first round and again with the Titans in the second round. In all, they have 10 selections and the most draft capital, per Tankathon.
Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14 and it's unclear when he'll be back. That means this team could be seeing Colt McCoy for an extended stretch at the beginning of the season.
All of that bad news brings us to Budda Baker. The star safety informed the Cardinals he either wanted a new contract that made him the highest-paid safety in the league or to be traded, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Cardinals aren't likely to get a lot of trade compensation. The list of teams willing to pay a huge contract for a safety isn't likely to be long. The trade that sent C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia last season included a seventh-rounder and only brought back a fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Saints.
With the Cardinals in a year where they don't seem interested in competing, what they do with Baker is an interesting question that embodies where they are as a franchise.
Atlanta Falcons: Is Desmond Ridder the Answer at Quarterback?
This is the question that is going to drive the narrative for the entire 2023 campaign for the Falcons.
They had their opportunities to go another direction at quarterback this offseason. Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo were available in free agency. They could have made a trade up to get Will Levis in the late first round before the Titans did so in the second round.
There's even a case to be made that Arthur Smith wouldn't have had to try too hard to reunite with Ryan Tannehill given the trade Tennessee made to get Levis.
But the Falcons didn't. The only move they made was to sign Taylor Heinicke to replace Marcus Mariota.
Instead, they worked on improving the offense around Ridder. They drafted Bijan Robinson with their first pick in the draft, re-signed Kaleb McGary and signed Mack Hollins and Jonnu Smith in free agency.
It all fits the vision of Arthur Smith's offense. They have big-bodied receivers in Drake London and Hollins. They have the tight ends to play in multiple personnel packages in Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts.
The only question left to answer is whether Ridder is the guy to bring it all together.
Baltimore Ravens: What Will the Offense Look Like Under Todd Monken?
The Ravens already answered the biggest question hanging over the franchise for the last year: Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore for the long haul.
Now the question shifts to what the offense is going to look like as he plays through his second (much more lucrative) contract.
It's no secret that Jacskon's running ability is a game-changer. But he's also been knocked out for the season with injuries in each of the last two campaigns.
Greg Roman has been the architect of the Ravens offense since 2018 and was behind the wheel of the offense when Jackson won MVP in 2019, but the Ravens have turned to Todd Monken to bring new life to the unit in 2023.
Head coach John Harbaugh expects him to ramp things up quickly.
"I like the energy. I really like the energy," Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "We usually have energy, but I think Todd has got a style that kind of lends itself to an up-tempo-type of an offense."
From a personnel standpoint the Ravens certainly gave the former Georgia offensive coordinator new weapons to work with. They signed Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round to go with Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.
The Ravens' new-look offense is intriguing and Monken's ability to maximize those talents is going to be key.
Buffalo Bills: Can Dalton Kincaid Make the Offense More Versatile?
Statistically, the Buffalo Bills were one of the most effective offenses in the league. They were second in EPA per play, ESPN's FPI rankings and offensive DVOA.
Those numbers didn't carry any weight when they only put up 10 points against the Bengals in a divisional-round loss, though. An over-reliance on Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs left the Bills with few answers when Cincinnati was able to take Diggs away (four catches, 35 yards) and contain Allen as a runner (eight rushes, 26 yards).
The Bills needed to find another receiver who could take pressure off Diggs while continuing to build a run game that isn't so dependent on Allen.
Theoretically, drafting Dalton Kincaid in the first round can do both. The 6'4", 246-pounder played in the slot as well as in-line at Utah. His versatility could unlock another element for the Bills offense and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is working on what his role will be in the offense.
"We're nowhere close to knowing what the big picture is going to be because we have to learn him and he has to learn us," Dorsey said at OTAs, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.
The Bills made other notable moves on offense. They drafted O'Cyrus Torrence as a possible starter at guard. They brought in running back Damien Harris in free agency.
But Kincaid is the one who has the most potential to impact the offense.
Carolina Panthers: Does Bryce Young Have the Supporting Cast to Succeed?
Early impressions from OTAs all seem to be positive for Bryce Young. The No. 1 pick has impressed teammates with his intelligence, confidence and leadership.
The problem with the Panthers offense might not be a rookie starting quarterback, though. It might be the talent the Panthers have surrounded him with.
One of the most significant assets the Panthers surrendered in the trade to move up the draft board and get Young was D.J. Moore. In some Gift of the Magi-style irony, Moore was one of the most important things a young quarterback needs.
Now, Young will spend his first season throwing to Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr., DJ Chark and second-round pick Jonathan Mingo.
The problem is that each of those options comes with major questions of their own.
Thielen is 32 years old with waning production. Marshall Jr. has yet to break out, and Chark has struggled to stay healthy and reach his ceiling. Mingo had middling production in college for a second-round pick.
There are, of course, going to be questions about Young. His size came up ad nauseam throughout the draft and he's a rookie. But it's the supporting cast that could end up holding back the offense in 2023.
Chicago Bears: Can Justin Fields Follow the Jalen Hurts Arc?
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles should be a huge source for optimism in Chicago. The quarterback and franchise laid out the blueprint to develop an athletic quarterback into a franchise-changing force over the last three seasons.
The Eagles played it slow with Hurts. They built an offense around his strengths and improved his weaponry and then got to see him blossom into a quarterback worthy of the five-year, $255 million contract they gave him.
Thus far, the Bears have roughly followed that path. He started 10 games as a rookie before starting every game in 2021. They brought in Luke Getsy to be the offensive coordinator and Fields saw an uptick in RPO and play-action passes as a result.
Now, the Bears have found their A.J. Brown, the star receiver that helped Hurts develop, with the trade that brought them D.J. Moore along with draft capital for the No. 1 pick.
All that's left to do is to see if Fields can take his game to the next level. Fields was 14th in EPA among quarterbacks, but that ranking dropped to 30th when only considering passing plays.
That can't be the case in 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals: How Will Secondary Adjust Without Jessie Bates III and Von Bell?
Daxton Hill did not play a whole lot in his rookie season, especially early in the year. When defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was asked about it back in September he had an interesting response:
"I've been doing this for 30 years, I've never rotated a corner or a safety in my life. And I never will. The starters are the starters for a reason. And there's usually good reason. That kid will get in when I feel it's the right time, the right place, in the right role, in the right game. And that's how that's gonna go," he told media.
Well, the "right time" is now because the Bengals lost both of their starting safeties, Jessie Bates III and Von Bell in free agency.
Earlier in Anarumo's response he talked about the importance of chemistry in the secondary. There's a lot of communication and feel involved in passing off receivers to different zones and making sure everyone is on the same page.
That begs the question: With Bates and Bell gone after three years together, how will Dax Hill and free agent signee Nick Scott fit into those roles? Third-round pick Jordan Battle could also figure into the equation. Either way, the Bengals have unknowns at the safety position for the first time in a while.
Cleveland Browns: Can Deshaun Watson Return to Form?
The Cleveland Browns have a whole lot riding on this question. The $230 million in guaranteed money is the obvious one, but there's a lot of opportunity cost that came with the trade to bring in Deshaun Watson.
Then there's the 2022 season which was essentially a throwaway.
Watson was unavailable for the first 11 games while serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy amid the league's investigation into 25 civil lawsuits filed against him by women accusing him of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during massage appointments.
Upon his return, Watson did not look like the quarterback the Browns sold the farm for. He completed just 58.2 percent of his passes, had a QBR of 38.3 and a PFF grade of 55.3 in six games. All were career lows.
Maybe it was rust. Watson hadn't played since 2020, but he didn't exactly look like a confident quarterback and was hesitant to declare he was back to himself during OTAs.
"It's easy to say, yeah, the rust is gone during OTAs and throwing the football around in just helmets. But once we get on the playing field, then I have to go out there and prove that the rust is not there. So I can't speak on if I'm rusty or not right now," he said, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Drafting Cedric Tillman and trading for Elijah Moore could potentially help, but Watson's ability to get back to his 2020 form remains the key.
Dallas Cowboys: Can Brandin Cooks Help Dak Prescott Get Back on Track?
When the Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021, they were hoping to get the version they saw in 2019. Prescott threw for 4,902 yards and was fourth in the league in QBR.
He was putting up similar production before suffering a season-ending injury five games in to 2020.
Since then, there's been a clear step back in production. His QBR went from 71.9 in 2019 to 54.6 in 2021 and 57.9 in 2022 when he led the league in interceptions.
It's not all on Prescott, though. The supporting cast hasn't been great. CeeDee Lamb has become a legitimate No. 1 receiver but the quest to replace Amari Cooper's production as the No. 2 has been rocky.
Dalton Schultz was the team's second-most productive receiver last season with 577 yards. Now he's in Houston courtesy of free agency.
The trade to acquire Brandin Cooks this offseason was made with hope that Prescott will benefit from an improved pass-catching corps. Michael Gallup will be another year removed from the ACL tear that sidelined him for the first three games of the 2022 season.
Even in a dreadful Texans passing attack last season Cooks had 699 yards. His deep speed and big-play ability should take pressure off Lamb and give Prescott more options.
Denver Broncos: Is Russell Wilson Cooked?
This was the question that loomed over the Broncos all last season, and it still hasn't been answered.
It sure looked like the answer was "yes" in 2022. Wilson's debut season with the Broncos was a bust as he threw for just 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and was 25th among all quarterbacks in EPA.
Nathaniel Hackett received a lot of the blame and was fired before the season was over.
The Broncos turned to Sean Payton to resurrect the former Seahawks quarterback. Payton's reputation precedes him as a brilliant offensive mind as the Broncos had to trade a first-round pick just to sign him.
For Wilson's part, he appears to be putting in the work. He showed up to camp more svelte than last year and seems to be loving Payton's offense.
The work has been done and it all looks good on paper. If Wilson is even 80 percent of what he was in Seattle he has plenty of weapons with a receiving corps that includes Jerry Jeudy, Courtlant Sutton and Tim Patrick.
The only question that remains is whether Wilson is simply too far gone.
Detroit Lions: Can Overhauled Secondary Elevate Defense?
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had a huge year in 2022. Leading the Lions to their first winning season in five years got Campbell off the hot seat and showed the potential of the roster.
If the defense were even average they would have been better.
Led by a strong offensive line and an efficient season from Jared Goff, the Lions had one of the league's most productive offenses. They were fifth in scoring and fourth in total yards. Unfortunately, the defense was the embodiment of Swiss cheese, they ranked 28th in scoring and 32nd in yards allowed.
The secondary was a large reason why. They gave up 4,179 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air.
In response, the Lions practically gutted their secondary. They traded Jeff Okudah and said goodbye to safety DeShon Elliott and cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Amani Oruwariye. They signed cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton as well as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
They utilized the draft, too, taking safety Brian Branch in the second round.
The result is a completely different secondary. It's going to be on defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to get all of these defensive backs on the same page in time for the season.
Green Bay Packers: Is Jordan Love the Answer at Quarterback?
For the first time since 1991, the Green Bay Packers are going to go into a season with someone not named Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback.
That's a lot of pressure on Jordan Love.
Neither Love nor the Packers probably envisioned waiting until 2023 to make the switch from Rodgers when they traded up to take Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Yet, here we are. Love is one of the greatest mysteries in the NFL right now. He's been on the roster for three years and has just 83 pass attempts.
For now, all we have are the tidbits we've seen in camp and a few quotes from the coaching staff and teammates. Romeo Doubs told Spectrum News 1 Green Bay there's not a "big difference" between Love and Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Matt LaFleur told media Love made "significant strides" at OTAs.
It all looks and sounds good now, but Love has to prove it this season. The one-year extension he signed this offseason essentially gives the Packers two years with Love on a relatively cheap contract to see what he can do.
Houston Texans: Can DeMeco Ryans Make a Difference in Year 1?
The Houston Texans have been going through head coaches like the Colts have gone through quarterbacks lately.
DeMeco Ryans will be the third man to take up the mantle in three seasons. He's also the hire who has made the most sense. David Culley had never been a head coach or coordinator before he was hired. Lovie Smith was promoted after coordinating Culley's defense on a 4-13 team.
While Smith was known for his Cover 2 defense that had become somewhat antiquated, Ryans has shown he understands how to build a modern defense. As the defensive coordinator in San Francisco, he ran a top-three unit in back-to-back seasons.
The Texans offense is likely to be a work in progress. With a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud throwing to Robert Woods, John Metchie III and Nico Collins there's still work to do from a personnel standpoint.
The defense has the weapons to start looking like an NFL defense, though. Derek Stingley is a talented young cornerback. Will Anderson Jr. should be an early impact player and Jerry Hughes was still productive last season.
Ryans brought safety Jimmie Ward with him from San Francisco.
At the very least, the Texans need to signs that Ryans can elevate the defense and develop the young core they have on that side of the ball in Year 1.
Indianapolis Colts: What's the Timeline for Anthony Richardson?
Bringing along a young quarterback can be a tricky game.
Playing a quarterback before he's ready can lead to bad habits, shaken confidence and an unfavorable early impression. Waiting too long delays the inevitable growing pains that come with learning to play quarterback in the league and puts the franchise behind the eight-ball in evaluating him.
It's a tight wire that new head coach Shane Steichen is going to have to walk in Indianapolis.
Anthony Richardson is a young quarterback with prodigious talent and tools. He also only started 13 games in college and has a lot of things to work out before being NFL-ready.
Even so, Colts owner Jim Irsay told Judy Battista of NFL Media that the team would have taken Richardson if they had the first pick in the draft and that he will start this season.
Of course, that doesn't mean Week 1. Richardson could start by Week 17 and Irsay's comment wouldn't technically be wrong.
Steichen is fortunate to have brought Gardner Minshew with him from Philadelphia. Minshew has established that he can play at a respectable level and gives the Colts a starting option with a decent baseline.
The Colts should start Richardson when they feel that he can play in a way that leads to positive development. Anything sooner is a mistake.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Will the Offensive Line Hold Up?
Trevor Lawrence finally arrived as the quarterback analysts thought he could be by the end of 2023. He was one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in the league by PFF over the second half of the season and the Jags finished 6-1 over the final seven games.
He also enjoyed solid protection. He faced the sixth-lowest pressure percentage in the league (17.5) percent. The tackle duo of Jawaan Taylor and Cam Robinson was particularly solid.
Robinson gave up just three sacks at left tackle. Taylor gave up six, but only had nine total blown blocks, per Sports Info Solutions.
When the Jaguars start the season they'll have a lot more questions at the tackle positions. Taylor left for Kansas City in free agency and Robinson is slated to serve a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
The Jags drafted Anton Harrison with the 27th pick to presumably play right tackle. Walker Little is also on the roster. He allowed three sacks on just 129 passing snaps last season with eight blown passing blocks.
On the interior, Brandon Scherff is now 31 years old. Luke Fortner graded 34th out of 36 centers by PFF last season.
There's a lot to be excited about with this Jaguars offense, but the offensive line is a lurking issue that carries important questions.
Kansas City Chiefs: Will George Karlaftis Have a Breakout Season?
There are few teams in the league who could lose a difference-maker like Tyreek Hill and respond by winning the Super Bowl the next year.
There aren't many things the Chiefs don't have, but an elite edge rusher is on the list. Chris Jones makes up for it for being the most disruptive interior player in the league not named Aaron Donald, but it's something that would take their defense to an even higher level.
George Karlaftis showed he could be that guy at times last year.
The former Purdue Boilermaker had six sacks, but also generated 49 total pressures which was second among all rookies, per PFF. Frank Clark, who was the only edge to play comparable snaps to Karlaftis last season, is gone
Karlaftis appears to be putting in the work. He connected with retired Chiefs pass-rusher Tamba Hali to work on his game this offseason. Hali knows a thing or two about getting after the quarterback. He had 89.5 career sacks in his 12-year career with Kansas City.
If Karlaftis can make a second-year leap, the Chiefs are going to be even scarier come playoff time.
Las Vegas Raiders: Can Patrick Graham Fix the Defense in His Second Season?
For a moment, it appeared the greatest question for the Raiders was whether Jimmy Garoppolo would even suit up for the Silver and Black. It was revealed that Garoppolo underwent foot surgery this offseason and the Raiders altered his contract to account for Jimmy G possibly failing a physical.
However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the quarterback is, "expected to be ready long before the start of training camp."
That takes the attention off the quarterback for now and puts it back on a defense that was dreadful last season.
Patrick Graham was hired as defensive coordinator by Josh McDaniels in his first season with the Raiders. The unit did not thrive under his direction. They gave up the highest passer rating in the league, registered just 27 sacks and were 30th in EPA per play.
In other words, the pressure is on Graham to turn things around quickly.
The good news is that Maxx Crosby recently told media that things are going much more smoothly in Year 2 under Graham. The veterans now know his system and can help new additions and young players get acclimated.
That will be important because the Raiders could have three new starters in the secondary with Duke Shelley, David Long Jr. and Marcus Epps all potentially coming in via free agency.
Los Angeles Chargers: Can the Rookie Class Move the Needle?
The Chargers are primarily counting on two things to make them better in 2023: better injury luck and the incoming rookie class.
When it comes to injuries, the Chargers were among the most snake-bitten teams in the league. J.C. Jackson, Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater all spent considerable time on the injured reserve. Mike Williams missed four games.
The Chargers persevered to go 10-7 but were bounced in the wildcard round.
The team was relatively quiet in free agency. Eric Kendricks and Nick Williams were the only external additions.
That leaves a lot of pressure on the rookie class to help the Chargers in their pursuit of contending for a Super Bowl.
They landed three potential impact players with their first three picks. Quentin Johnston can fit right in with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen as the starting wide receivers. In theory, the 6'3", 266-pound Tuli Tuipulotu can be the team's third edge rusher with the ability to kick inside on passing downs and Daiyan Henley should compete with Kenneth Murray for playing time.
On paper, the trio could be enough to push the team to the next level. But it's generally not a good idea to just assume rookies will immediately be able to make a difference.
Los Angeles Rams: Who Will Become Part of the Future Core?
If you can name more than five projected starters on the Rams defense you either work for the team, are a hardcore fan of the team or cover the NFL in some capacity. The unit looks nothing like the group that won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.
The same can almost be said for the offense. There are a few more holdovers, but the sun is setting on Matthew Stafford and that iteration of the Rams.
Needless to say, the 2023 season isn't going to be about contending for the Super Bowl. Instead, it's a transition year in which the Rams are going to get a good look at a lot of young talent.
The team didn't have a first-round draft pick but selected 14 players in the draft. They followed that up by signing 26 undrafted free agents.
For a lot of first-, second- and third-year players this season is going to be a year-long audition to be part of the core moving forward.
For example, Cobie Durant—a sixth-round pick in 2022—flashed potential with three interceptions and a 52.7 passer rating allowed last year. He's going to have every opportunity to lock down a starting spot for years to come this season.
Miami Dolphins: Is the Offensive Line Good Enough?
When Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, there's no doubt the Dolphins have the weaponry to be a top 10 offense in the league.
The question of the quarterback's health is tied to an offensive line that brings its own concerns, though. The unit had the fourth-worst pass-blocking grade from PFF last season and they gave up pressure on a quarter of their quarterback's dropbacks.
Even with all of those weapons and a strong offensive mind in coach Mike McDaniel running the unit, it's hard to overcome that kind of incompetence up front.
The Dolphins made a few veteran additions to the offensive line. They'll try to resuscitate Isaiah Wynn's career; brought in Dan Feeney and Cedric Ogbuehi. None are overly inspiring options but they are at least new blood who can compete for different spots.
Terron Armstead is the best lineman of the bunch but his health is always a question. Tagovailoa's is too. Not only did the quarterback miss multiple games with two concussions last season but he has an injury history that includes hip, ankle and rib injuries going back to his time at Alabama.
McDaniel's staff has to find a way to develop the offensive line and scheme up ways to hide their weaknesses.
Minnesota Vikings: Who's Starting at Cornerback?
Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Cam Dantzler Sr. and Duke Shelley were the snap leaders at cornerback for the Vikings last season. None of them remain on the roster in 2023.
The unit was a major reason the Vikings ranked 28th in scoring defense so it isn't shocking that the team moved on from all of them. But different doesn't always mean better and there's a lot of young and unproven options vying for playing time.
Byron Murphy Jr. was an interesting addition in free agency. He has four years of experience and is just 25 years old but he suffered a back injury that limited him to nine games last season.
Second-year corners Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. will be counted on after dealing with injuries in their rookie season. Third-round draft pick Mekhi Blackmon will be a factor too.
Alec Lewis of The Athletic noted that Blackmon got a lot of work with first-string defense primarily working out of the slot at OTAs.
Brian Flores will take over as the defensive coordinator. His aggressive blitz-heavy front will ostensibly make life easier for cornerbacks, but they are still going to have to hold up their end of the bargain.
New England Patriots: Can Bill O'Brien Save the Offense?
As it turns out, putting your offense in the hands of a defensive and special teams coordinator is a bad idea. Bill Belichick's experiment with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the Patriots offense was a flop in 2022.
So Belichick turned to a familiar face, bringing in Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator. O'Brien did his time at Nick Saban's Home for Wayward Coaches, working at Alabama as the OC after getting fired as the Houston Texans head coach.
O'Brien was a Patriots assistant from 2007 to 2011, but he's returning to a much different roster.
It's hard to know what to make of Mac Jones. His rookie season showed a lot of promise but he regressed in every important statistical category in Year 2.
From a personnel standpoint, the Patriots will be similar to 2022. They swapped out Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith for JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki. Those are upgrades but not necessarily massive ones and they lost Damien Harris.
That makes O'Brien's presence the biggest factor that could make the Patriots better offensively in 2023.
New Orleans Saints: Are They More Than NFC South Contenders?
The Saints entire offseason relies on Derek Carr taking this team to another level. The Saints lost a ton of talent on defense including Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport and Kentavius Street on the defensive line.
That's the trade-off when you sign a veteran quarterback to a four-year, $150 million contract. The Saints have traditionally taken a "pay-as-you-go" mentality to the salary cap and this offseason it was difficult for them to replace their departing veterans.
The good news is that the roster is still more than capable of winning the NFC South. They battled through several key injuries last season and still managed to come within one game of winning the division.
Adding Carr to the mix is likely enough to put them in that race once again. The Panthers are starting a rookie quarterback, the Bucs will be dealing with a post-Tom Brady life and the Falcons are far from proven at this point.
The South is one of the weakest divisions in the league on paper right now. Carr might just be the best quarterback in the division in 2023.
That's enough to get them in the playoffs but they'll have to get major contributions from a lot of young players to be any more than that.
New York Giants: Will They Extend Saquon Barkley?
The value of running backs has become a hotly contested topic, but Saquon Barkley was undoubtedly key in the offense's success last season.
The Giants were ninth in total EPA on offense and ranked seventh in rushing EPA. Brian Daboll unlocked a new level of potential in the unit in part because he utilized Daniel Jones as a runner but he also got a healthy and revitalized Barkley.
Barkley was fifth in the league in yards created, a metric that measures how many yards a ball carrier had after first contact. According to Player Profiler, he created 1,014 yards for the Giants offense.
The Giants valued Barkley's contributions enough to give him the franchise tag this offseason. Now they have until July 17 to come to a long-term extension or he'll be stuck playing on the one-year, $10.1 million tender.
Barkley has yet to actually sign the franchise tag. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported earlier in the offseason that Barkley wants a contract that pays an annual average value of $14 million.
However, Barkley has played just one full season since 2019 and running backs are notoriously a dangerous investment. If the Giants can find a way to keep Barkley for the next 2-3 years at a reasonable rate it would be a huge win.
New York Jets: Which Aaron Rodgers Are They Getting?
The New York Jets took a big swing when they traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The thing about big swings is they typically either lead to home runs or strikeouts. There isn't a whole lot of middle ground.
The same can be said for the last three seasons of Rodgers' career. He won back-to-back MVP Trophies in 2020 and 2021 then he finished 26th in total QBR in 2022 as the Packers struggled to an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs.
The Jets swapped first-round picks with the Packers, gave up a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays more than 65 percent of the snaps in 2023.
The Jets supporting cast is an upgrade over the one Rodgers played with last season. Garrett Wilson is coming off a great rookie season and should be the No. 1 receiver. They brought in familiar faces in Adam Lazard and Randall Cobb along with Mecole Hardman.
If Rodgers is close to the version of himself that won the 2021 MVP, the Jets are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. If he's the 2022 version, this trade could look similar to the deal the Broncos made for Russell Wilson made last year.
Philadelphia Eagles: How Much Will They Miss Their Coordinators?
Continuity is often an overlooked element of success in the NFL. There's no doubt the Eagles have the roster in place to once again win the NFC and get back to the Super Bowl, the biggest question is how they handle losing their offensive and defensive coordinators in the same offseason.
Sean Desai steps in to replace Jonathan Gannon who is now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Desai last served as assistant head coach and defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks but got his start in Philly as a defensive coach with Temple.
Desai has a diverse background and has worked with several good coaches including Vic Fangio and Pete Carroll. He sounds ready to adapt what he knows to the personnel in place with Philly.
"You have to always think about your scheme in relationship to the players you have and getting in the players' minds," Desai said in an appearance on the Eagle Eye in the Sky Podcast.
On offense, the Eagles went with an in-house option in Brian Johnson to replace Shane Steichen who is now the head coach with the Indianapolis Colts. Johnson was the quarterbacks coach last season.
The fact that Nick Sirianni has an offensive background and Johnson was around last year should help, but it's still a significant change.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Can Matt Canada Get Off the Hot Seat?
Mike Tomlin has been the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 16 years and they've never had a losing season.
If things don't go well in 2023, he's likely safe. The same can not be said for offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The 51-year-old is entering his third season as the man behind the Steelers offense and they've ranked 23rd in yardage both seasons and aren't much better than that by any other metric.
There have been built-in reasons for that thus far. Ben Roethlisberger was clearly past his prime in Canada's first season then he had to help Kenny Pickett along in his rookie season with Mitch Trusbisky also starting five games.
Pickett is now entering Year 2. Broderick Jones and Isaac Seumalo were added to the offensive line. The list of excuses for Canada not to produce a better offense in 2023 is shrinking.
Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph recently noted that Canada is installing some new concepts in the playbook that should help.
"I'm not going to say we're revolutionizing our offense and everything is changing, but there are some new things that can make us a lot better," Rudolph said, per Joe Rutter of Trib Live.
That's a good development for Canada because if the offense faulters this year he'll be the fall guy.
San Francisco 49ers: Who is the Starting Quarterback in Week 1?
The San Francisco 49ers are the only team in the league that could be considered a Super Bowl contender despite a completely murky quarterback situation.
The infrastructure they have created with Kyle Shanahan designing an offense that features Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey somehow makes the question of quarterback much less relevant than for most teams.
Of course, it's still important and the 49ers head toward training camp with more questions than answers right now. Brock Purdy looked like the answer over the final six games of the regular season and into the NFC Championship Game.
Unfortunately, he suffered an elbow injury in that game that required surgery and his status remains up in the air. Kyle Shanahan recently told media that he's, "right on pace" and is throwing three times a week, but there's no definitive timetable for when he'll be cleared.
That could leave Trey Lance and Sam Darnold competing to be the team's starter in Week 1.
Each option comes with their own set of questions. Purdy has to prove that his rookie season was no fluke, Lance has such a limited sample size it's hard to draw any conclusions and Sam Darnold is likely on his last opportunity if he fails again.
Seattle Seahawks: Can Geno Smith Build Off Improbable 2022 Season?
Geno Smith has one of the wildest career arcs in football. Smith was nearly forgotten after two rough seasons as the New York Jets starter in 2013 and 2014. He was essentially a career backup until he came out of nowhere with a resurgent 2022.
Smith proved to be more than a one-year stand-in with 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
He wasn't dinking and dunking the ball down the field either. According to Next Gen Stats, he was the best deep-ball thrower in the league last season. Smith was 24-of-51 for 719 yards and 13 touchdowns on throws with more than 20 air yards.
It's impressive, but it can also be a fickle skill.
Last year's list of the top deep ball passers included Josh Allen at No. 1 and Matt Ryan at No. 2. This year, Allen finished 10th and Matt Ryan, well, he didn't make the cut.
Adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes this passing attack even more lethal in theory. However, the 32-year-old Smith has to prove last year was no fluke and he can continue to be great with the deep ball and running the offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Which Quarterback Gives the Bucs a Chance to Succeed?
Replacing Tom Brady—even the 45-year-old version—is going to be a challenge for the Buccaneers.
The Bucs didn't have a lot of resources to find a replacement. They were financially limited and didn't have a premium draft pick to get one of the top passers in the draft.
They did have enough money to take a shot on Baker Mayfield on a one-year, $4 million contract. 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask will also compete for the starting job in training camp.
The pair have already combined to create a viral OTA video with both passers air mailing some passes.
But the answer to the question is somewhat important. The Bucs have some things going for them on offense including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, a receiver duo that can make any quarterback look better than they are.
Byron Leftwich did not have answers last season so the team will turn to Dave Canales as the new offensive coordinator. He was in Seattle as the quarterbacks coach for Geno Smith's remarkable comeback tour.
If he can work the same magic with Mayfield or turn Trask into a respectable starter then the Bucs are going to be more dangerous than people think.
Tennessee Titans: What's The Timeline for Will Levis?
Three teams in the AFC South could be starting rookie quarterbacks by the end of the season. The Titans will essentially face the same question that the Colts have to answer with Anthony Richardson and the Texans have with C.J. Stroud.
The difference for the Titans is that they have an established veteran quarterback who has already run the offense in Ryan Tannehill.
There are plenty of reasons to be patient with 33rd overall pick Will Levis.
For one, the offensive line is going to be completely overhauled. Last year's group already had the worst pass-blocking grade from PFF last season. Now they'll replace Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis with free agent signee Andre Dillard and first-round pick Peter Skoronski.
It's going to be an unproven group that might need time to jell. That means it could get ugly before any improvement is made.
They also have one of the weakest receiving corps in the league. Treylon Burks has to improve in his second season because he's the closest thing they have to a No. 1 receiver.
Throwing Levis in the lineup with that supporting cast could be hazardous for his development. He showed at Kentucky that he's a quarterback who needs great coaching. His best season came in 2021 when Liam Cohen was offensive coordinator.
Threading the needle between getting Levis experience and making sure he has a chance to succeed is going to be vital.
Washington Commanders: Can Eric Bieniemy Fix the Commanders Offense?
The Commanders were a vision of mediocrity last season, but the 8-8-1 season can hardly be put at the feet of the defense. They ranked seventh in scoring and fourth in yards allowed.
Much of the blame should be put on the offense. Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke didn't play well enough to consistently win games and the unit was 24th in scoring.
The group has something to prove and so does its new coordinator. Eric Bieniemy left Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to light out on his own with a tall task: Make the Commanders offense effective.
Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett will battle to be QB1. Neither is Mahomes but Brissett was was eighth in total QBR last season and provides a solid floor at the position.
Bieniemy has already grabbed his players attention with his enforcement of high standards.
"It's awesome to have someone who holds you to such a high standard," second-year wide receiver Jahan Dotson said, per Zach Selby of the team's website. "He only wants success out of you. That's all he wants to see. He wants to see you succeed at all times."
The Commanders might not have the talent to be an elite offense. But there are pieces there for them to move closer to average. That's still going to take some great coaching from Bieniemy, though.