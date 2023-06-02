NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson 'Really Excited' About Broncos, Sean Payton's Offense

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has high hopes for the 2023 season with Sean Payton taking over as head coach.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the nine-time Pro Bowler is "really excited" about the potential for the Broncos offense:

"I was told Wilson's been really excited about the organization, the synergy of Sean Payton's offense. Talking to some people about Denver's attack last year, they said it was kinda like taking plays and throwing them against the wall, hoping something stuck. Now, Russell Wilson played a big part in the struggles last year, but he's come back lean and mean, as he told the media. He made it a point this offseason to get in great shape, but the offense of Sean Payton, predictability, knowing what to expect, limiting turnovers, play action, he likes where they sit right now."

Wilson and the Broncos have to be hoping 2022 was an anomaly for the veteran signal-caller. He was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks to solve the quarterback issues that plagued them after Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season.

Denver signaled its commitment to Wilson by signing him to a five-year, $242.5 million contract extension in September that runs through the 2028 season. He responded by having the worst year of his career with 3,524 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 60.5 completion percentage in 15 starts.

Wilson was far from the only problem the Broncos had. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett looked in over his head a lot of times, especially early in the season with bad clock management and timeout usage.

The Broncos led the NFL in Football Outsiders' adjusted games lost to injuries. If they have better luck in that area this season, it would go a long way toward making them a more competitive team.

But the biggest reason for optimism is bringing in Payton as head coach. The 59-year-old was one of the best offensive minds in the NFL during his 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Denver paid a steep price to get Payton by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the Saints in exchange for the coach and a 2024 third-round selection.

In his final season with the Saints, after Drew Brees retired, Trevor Siemian and Jameis Winston combined to throw for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games.

If Payton can marry his expertise with Wilson's playmaking ability, the Broncos have more than enough talent on both sides of the ball to challenge for a playoff spot in a loaded AFC.