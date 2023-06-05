WWE Rumors on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes 3, Roman Reigns Movie and Lacey Evans Push

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Set for SummerSlam

It's no surprise Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are set for a rubber match this summer. That has been the rumor ever since the pair started their feud, and Lesnar softening up Rhodes before their match at Night of Champions gave WWE an easy out to give Brock a victory to even the score at 1-1.

The only question had been whether the match would happen at Money in the Bank in London or SummerSlam in Detroit.

It turns out the Motor City will be the host.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Rhodes vs. Lesnar III will take place at Ford Field, though no match type has been determined. There had been unconfirmed talks of a dog collar match, a Rhodes specialty, but it appears more likely their grudge match will finish with a more standard WWE fare.

A last man standing match would make some level of sense, but it's unlikely WWE would want that match compared to the Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns bout a year ago. Rhodes also famously blew off his feud against Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell, so unless WWE wants to make that a signature Rhodes match, it will have to be creative with figuring out a proper blow off.

Roman Reigns, Malakai Black Reportedly Cast in Upcoming Movie

The Tribal Chief may be heading to a movie screen near you.

The IMDB page for the upcoming movie Action Force features Roman Reigns playing the role of SGT, along with AEW's Malakai Black playing the role of Shay.

No further details are available on the page, and it's worth noting Reigns has not been confirmed for the project on a press release or any other type of formal announcement. The only real details on the film came last year, when director Scott Waugh announced he would be helming the project.

Waugh previously directed the 2014 film Need for Speed, which was based off the popular video game and starred Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame.

Reigns' acting experience is limited. He appeared in the 2019 film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the 2020 romantic comedy The Wrong Missy and as a voice actor in the 2021 film Rumble, but he's otherwise kept himself off the silver screen.

WWE CEO Nick Khan said earlier this year that the company supports Reigns' forays into Hollywood.

"We'll see. We think there is a path for him there," Khan said on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast. "We think there are opportunities for him there. There are a lot of conversations going on. We fully support that, but Roman is staying in with us as well. If it happens, which we think it has a good shot of happening, we're excited for him."

Lacey Evans 'Still Not Getting a Push'

It does not appear we'll be seeing Lacey Evans at the top of the women's division any time soon.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Evans is "still not getting a push" behind the scenes despite yet another revamping of her character. Evans is still seen as being a lower-level heel on the card as she's shuffled through seemingly countless subtle changes over the course of her career.

The latest change for Evans included a Sgt. Slaughter-inspired look to incorporate her military background, which drew criticism from the WWE Hall of Famer's daughter.

There have been a number of starts and stops to Evans' career, including failed attempts at making her a babyface and an endless string of gear changes and slight alterations in an attempt to make her heel gimmicks go over.

The fact that Evans is still stuck in neutral doesn't bode well for her future given how many chances she's received.

