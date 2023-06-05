College Baseball Regional 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Sunday

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Inclement weather played a factor once again on Day 3 of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament, but that did not stop several teams from punching tickets to the Super Regional.

Some hosts met expectations, while others fell flat in the clutch. A mid-major presence in the next round is guaranteed, and a few title contenders will not be continuing the quest for glory in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sunday NCAA Tournament Results

Winston-Salem Regional

George Mason 11, Maryland 10

Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1

Tuscaloosa Regional

Boston College 4 vs Troy 1

Boston College vs Alabama 9 p.m. ET

Stanford Regional

Stanford 5, Cal State Fullerton 5

Stanford vs Texas A&M 9 p.m. ET

Coral Gables Regional

Miami 8, Louisiana 5

Texas 10 vs Miami 6

Baton Rouge Regional

Sam Houston 10, Tulane 2

LSU 6, Oregon State 5

Oregon State vs Sam Houston (Delayed)

Lexington Regional

Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0

Kentucky 16, Indiana 6

Clemson Regional

Charlotte 3, Clemson 2

Tennessee 9, Charlotte 2

Auburn Regional

Southern Miss 9 vs Samford 4

Southern Miss vs Penn 9:52 p.m. ET

Fayetteville Regional

TCU 20, Arkansas 5

Arkansas vs Santa Clara 9 p.m. ET

Terre Haute Regional

Iowa 6, North Carolina 5

Indiana State 11 vs Iowa 8

Nashville Regional

Xavier 2 vs Vanderbilt 1

Xavier vs Oregon 10 p.m. ET

Stillwater Regional

Dallas Baptist 9 vs Washington 1

Dallas Baptist vs Oral Roberts 9 p.m. ET

Charlottesville Regional

East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5

Virginia 8 vs East Carolina 3

Conway Regional

Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5

Coastal Carolina 8, Duke 6

Gainesville Regional

Florida 8, UConn 2

Florida 7, Texas Tech 1

Columbia Regional

Campbell 11, NC State 1

South Carolina 16 vs Campbell 7

The updated NCAA baseball tournament bracket with all of Sunday's matchups can be found here on NCAA.com.

Tennessee Rolls Into Super Regionals

Not even a day after a marathon matchup against Clemson, the Tennessee Volunteers are champions of the Clemson regional.

The third game for the Volunteers was a bit easier, as they took down Charlotte 9-2. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead and tacked on five runs over the final three innings to cruise home.

This is the sixth regional championship in the program's history. The Vols are set to take on the winner of the Auburn regional.

Vanderbilt Bows Out Early

After winning the SEC Championship, it looked like the Vanderbilt Commodores were ready to make a push for another national title. Instead, they did not qualify for their own regional final, losing out to Xavier 2-1.

The game was severely delayed by rain, but back-to-back one run innings for the Musketeers got it done in the end. Luke Hoskins was the ace for Xavier, tossing seven innings of three-hit ball and surrendering just one run.

This sets the Musketeers up to face Oregon to advance to the super regional. The Ducks squeaked by the Musketeers 5-4 in the opening game, but Xavier will need to defeat them twice to advance. The winner will take on the winner of the Stillwater regional.

Coastal Pushes Duke to Decisive Showdown

Coastal Carolina rebounded from an opening-night loss. Rider was able to defeat the Chanticleers 11-10 in the opener, putting the regional hosts on the brink of elimination.

They managed to string three consecutive wins together, including Sunday, and now have a winner-take-all matchup slated for Monday.

Coastal smoked Rider 13-5 in the first game of Sunday's slate and relied on two high-scoring innings to take down the Duke Blue Devils 8-6 in the nightcap.

They used three pitchers to get it done against the Blue Devils, but the bulk of the work came from reliever Bryce Shaffer. He delivered six innings of three-hit ball, allowing two earned runs and fanning four Duke hitters.

The final game of the regional will take place Monday, and the winner will head to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers in the Super Regional.