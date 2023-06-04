French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Sunday's Winners and Losers

French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Sunday's Winners and LosersJune 4, 2023
The singles quarterfinals for the 2023 French Open are set.
With top-ranked favorites like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Aryna Sabalenka through to the next round, there will be plenty of must-watch action taking place on the clay as the greatest players in tennis fight to advance once more this week in Paris.
Here's a rundown of Sunday's results, and a look at the biggest wins of the day as we head into the final week of Roland Garros action before the finals take place next weekend.
Sunday French Open Results
Men's Singles
No. 3 Novak Djokovic def. Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
No. 11 Karen Khachanov def. Lorenzo Sonego, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1
No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Sebastian Oftner, 7-5, 6-3, 6-0
Women's Singles
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. No. 28 Elise Mertens, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3
Karolína Muchová def. Elina Avanesyan, 6-4, 6-3
Elina Svitolina def. No. 9 Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 7-6(5)
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Sloane Stephens, 7-6(5), 6-4
Elina Svitolina Continues Hot Streak in Grand Slam Return
Elina Svitolina last competed in a Grand Slam 16 months ago at the 2022 Australian Open. Her return to the court makes it seem like no time has passed at all.
In her fifth tour event since giving birth to her daughter in October, Svitolina defeated Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 7-6(5), to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open. With the win over Kasatkina, who made it to the semifinals in Paris last year, Svitolina is now on an eight-match win streak dating back to her WTA title in Strasbourg, France two weeks ago.
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Who is cutting onions in here? 🥹<br><br>In her Slam return, <a href="https://twitter.com/ElinaSvitolina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ElinaSvitolina</a> equals her best Paris performance advancing to the QFs!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/foXpA0kgUB">pic.twitter.com/foXpA0kgUB</a>
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
⚠️ Line painting in progress ⚠️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ElinaSvitolina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ElinaSvitolina</a> <a href="https://t.co/3bEZ60YKat">pic.twitter.com/3bEZ60YKat</a>
When Svitolina returned to the tour as a wild card at the Charleston Open in April, she had fallen out of the top 1,000 ranking spots. Now she is one of the hottest players at Roland Garros. She has already eliminated a top 10 player in Kasatkina (No. 9) and will now face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.
Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Sloane Stephens Comeback to Advance
Aryna Sabalenka faced her toughest competition of the French Open so far in American Sloane Stephens Sunday.
Sabalenka, favored against 2017 U.S. Open champion Stephens, ran into trouble after nearly blowing an early 5-0 lead when Sloane surged back to tie the opening set.
Sabalenka recovered to win a nailbiting tiebreak and claim the first set. She dominated from then on, winning the second set 6-4 to make it through to the quarterfinals.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
WHAT AN OPENING SET!<br><br>Sloane Stephens came back from 5-0 down in the first set against Aryna Sabalenka, but came up JUST short in the final rally. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/wScfQNC78n">pic.twitter.com/wScfQNC78n</a>
The victory leaves Sabalenka in contention to move past Poland's Iga Świątek and become the No. 1 ranked player in the world for the first time, per the WTA.
Novak Djokovic Qualifies for Record 17th French Open Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic is heading to the quarterfinals in Paris, again.
The No. 3 competitor dispatched Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-3, 6-2, and 6-2, to move into the next round for the 17th time, beating out Rafael Nadal for the most French Open quarterfinals appearances in tournament history.
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Novak Djokovic played some of his best tennis of the tournament against Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 💯<br><br>Watch the highlights 👇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/29iGQz9ayr">pic.twitter.com/29iGQz9ayr</a>
Nadal, sidelined with a season-ending hip injury, will watch this year from the sidelines as Djokovic looks to become the first player in history to own three trophies from each major Grand Slam tournament. (He currently holds 22 titles, of which 10 have come in Australia, seven at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open, and two at Roland Garros.)
The Parisian crowd was cheering for Varillas, who was the first Peruvian to make it to the fourth round of the French Open since 1994, but Djokovic surged to victory in less than two hours. He will now face Karen Khachanov in the semifinals.
A victory over Khachanov would potentially set Djokovic up to face 20-year-old No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who won in three sets over Lorenzo Musetti Sunday, in what would be a must-watch semifinal this week.