French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Sunday's Winners and Losers

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Elina Svitolina last competed in a Grand Slam 16 months ago at the 2022 Australian Open. Her return to the court makes it seem like no time has passed at all.

In her fifth tour event since giving birth to her daughter in October, Svitolina defeated Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 7-6(5), to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open. With the win over Kasatkina, who made it to the semifinals in Paris last year, Svitolina is now on an eight-match win streak dating back to her WTA title in Strasbourg, France two weeks ago.

When Svitolina returned to the tour as a wild card at the Charleston Open in April, she had fallen out of the top 1,000 ranking spots. Now she is one of the hottest players at Roland Garros. She has already eliminated a top 10 player in Kasatkina (No. 9) and will now face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.