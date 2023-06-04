Fans Joke LaMelo Ball's New Watch Looks from Bowser, Little Mermaid and SpongeBob

David Jensen/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball added a new, eye-popping watch to his collection over the weekend.

Fans, meanwhile, added jokes to their arsenal upon taking a look at said piece of jewelry.

There's no word on what the watch cost Ball, but it's safe to say the internet is getting off at least one joke for every dollar spent. It's equally unlikely that Ball will take any heed in these comments, as the one-of-one design likely mirrored his own vision for the timepiece.

Everyone's sense of style is different; LeMelo's just so happens to be Bikini Bottom chic, according to the comments section.