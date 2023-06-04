X

    Fans Joke LaMelo Ball's New Watch Looks from Bowser, Little Mermaid and SpongeBob

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 27: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket during the second half of their basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center on February 27, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    David Jensen/Getty Images

    LaMelo Ball added a new, eye-popping watch to his collection over the weekend.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LaMelo's new watch is ONE OF ONE 🥶<br><br>(via ZoFrost/IG) <a href="https://t.co/5SPlU0VaZE">pic.twitter.com/5SPlU0VaZE</a>

    Fans, meanwhile, added jokes to their arsenal upon taking a look at said piece of jewelry.

    Colin AKA GhostPanda @GhostPandaStorm

    Bowser watch <a href="https://t.co/fyESHnvbnM">pic.twitter.com/fyESHnvbnM</a>

    Selftalk @SELFTALKYOUTUBE

    Bro got bowser back as a watch I'm sleep

    The Addiction Pharmacist @AddictionPharmD

    King Kupa?

    Board Man Takes @BoardTakes

    I can't unsee it <a href="https://t.co/rsYH3vRkLy">pic.twitter.com/rsYH3vRkLy</a>

    Chris Overby @covertheb

    I think we all know who it was really made for… <a href="https://t.co/agfvr7Usna">pic.twitter.com/agfvr7Usna</a>

    babaluuuuuuu @TheHeavies2002

    That looks like something Bowser would wear to his wedding in Super Mario Brothers

    ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout @ladidaix

    This look like it shoulda been King Trident's watch in The Little Mermaid

    Kenny.O @KennyOrellana9

    I love Lamelo but did he just find Ariel's watch from under the sea ⁉️😂👏🏼🧜🏽‍♀️

    Malik @malikrotterdam

    I think he stole it from him out of the mermaid kingdom 😂 <a href="https://t.co/HEU6pVi2wx">pic.twitter.com/HEU6pVi2wx</a>

    Jo Franciscus @JoJoF30

    I'd rather have this watch than that ⌚️ <a href="https://t.co/1ToSEjsunp">pic.twitter.com/1ToSEjsunp</a>

    Lando ☀️ @DrMontierth_OD

    This looks like it came straight from Bikini Bottom

    There's no word on what the watch cost Ball, but it's safe to say the internet is getting off at least one joke for every dollar spent. It's equally unlikely that Ball will take any heed in these comments, as the one-of-one design likely mirrored his own vision for the timepiece.

    Everyone's sense of style is different; LeMelo's just so happens to be Bikini Bottom chic, according to the comments section.