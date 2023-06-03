Cowboys Top Forbes' List of World's Most Profitable Sports Teams Over Past 3 Years

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As the most valuable sports franchise in the world, it's not a surprise the Dallas Cowboys are also the most profitable by a significant margin.

Per Mike Ozanian of Forbes.com, the Cowboys lead the list for most operating income generated over a three-year period with $1.17 billion earned.

The New England Patriots rank a distant second on the list at $623 million, followed by Tottenham Hotspur at $414 million. The New York Knicks ($404 million) and Manchester United ($403 million) round out the top five and are the only other clubs that have made at least $400 million in operating income during the three-year period.

Income figures for NFL teams end with the 2021 season, while baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer totals include 2022. Operating income takes into account all earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Football dominates the list with 13 NFL teams in the top 25 overall. The remaining 12 spots are divided between the NBA (seven) and English Premier League (four). Bundesliga club Bayern Munich took the final spot at No. 25.

Ozanian pointed out no MLB or NHL teams made the list, in part, because their live-gate money took a huge hit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and media rights deals that aren't as lucrative as the NFL or NBA.

Last September, Ozanian ranked the 50 most valuable sports franchises around the world, with the Cowboys in the top spot at $8 billion. The Patriots ($6.4 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion), New York Yankees ($6 billion) and New York Giants ($6 billion) were the only teams worth at least $6 billion.

Real Madrid, which didn't make the top-25 most profitable list, was the highest-ranked soccer team on the valuation list at No. 13 ($5.1 billion).

As the NFL's new media rights contracts go into effect starting this upcoming season, it's likely the profitability gap between the top football teams and everyone else will get wider.