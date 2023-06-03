WWE Reveals 2023 Rookie Class Including Former LA Rams LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE announced its spring rookie class for 2023 on Friday, made up of nine recruits who will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The class, which is primarily comprised of former top-flight college athletes, was introduced by WWE in a YouTube video:

Headlining the class is Andrzej Hughes-Murray, who starred for five seasons as a linebacker at Oregon State before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

The Rams released Hughes-Murray after a short stint with the team, setting him on a path to become a WWE Superstar.

Other signings include former North Florida basketball player Ezekiel Balogun, former Iowa State track and field star Vlad Pavlenko, former Stetson defensive end Hunter Smallback, former Wisconsin tight end Coy Wanner, former Temple defensive lineman Kevin Robertson, CrossFit athlete Melanie Brzezinski, former Jacksonville State track and field star Tylynn Register and former Texas Southern track and field star Alexis Gray.

In recent years, WWE has seemingly placed added emphasis on recruiting athletes from other sports and developing them into WWE Superstars.

That decision has already paid big dividends, as Bron Breakker and Tiffany Stratton have become two of the top stars in NXT.

Breakker, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, played running back at Kenesaw State and spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

He signed with WWE in 2021 and has gone on to become a two-time NXT champion since then.

Stratton was a star gymnast before signing with WWE in 2021. She quickly worked her way up the ranks, and last weekend at Battleground, she beat Lyra Valkyria in a tournament final to become NXT women's champion.

WWE is undoubtedly hopeful that it can repeat the success enjoyed by Breakker and Stratton with some of the recruits it signed Friday.

