Elijah Moore, NFL Players Primed for Breakout Seasons on New Teams in 2023

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

With the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, set to premiere later this month, it's easy to forget that director Steven Spielberg originally cast Tom Selleck as the adventurous professor of archeology. His agreement to also play the starring role in Magnum P.I. prevented that from happening. Harrison Ford took the reins and an iconic film franchise emerged.

History can be made with the right person in the right place at the right time.

The same applies to the NFL, where the situation in which a player is placed is vital to whether he succeeds or fails. Sometimes, opportunities arise elsewhere beyond an individual's first, second or even third stops.

A handful of players across the board are now stepping into better setups for their particular skill sets as minicamps ensue. They can be more than contributors. Each presents the potential to blossom into breakout performers and pillars of their respective rosters.

They just need to avoid the boulder that often comes with each year's roster crunch and earn their golden idol.