College Baseball Regional 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

AP Photo/Stew Milne

The first day of the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament featured three losses by national seeds.

The Auburn Tigers, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Oklahoma State Cowboys all lost on their home diamonds to mid-major foes.

Auburn and Coastal Carolina both fell in extra innings to the Penn Quakers and Rider Broncs, while OK State lost to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in nine innings.

Each of those three teams face elimination on Saturday afternoon. Friday's losers at each of the 16 regional sites will play an elimination game before Friday's two winners face off for a spot in the regional final.

The No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons are one of 13 regional hosts playing for a chance to get into the regional final on Saturday. Wake Forest was one of five host teams to win by double digits.

The nation's best pitcher, LSU Tigers ace Paul Skenes, also got his tournament to a great start, as he struck out 12 batters in a complete game win over the Tulane Green Wave.

Friday NCAA Tournament Results

Wake Forest Regional

Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0

Maryland 7, Northeastern 2

Tuscaloosa Regional

Troy 11, Boston College 10

Alabama 4, Nicholls 3

Stanford Regional

Stanford 13, San Jose State 2

Coral Gables Regional

Miami (FL) 9, Maine 1

Texas 4, Louisiana 2

Baton Rouge Regional

LSU 7, Tulane 2

Oregon State 18, Sam Houston State 2

Lexington Regional

Kentucky 4, Ball State 0

Indiana 12, West Virginia 6

Clemson Regional

Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5

Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1

Auburn Regional

Penn 6, Auburn 3 (Final/11)

Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (Final/10)

Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6

TCU 12, Arizona 4

Terre Haute Regional

Indiana State 6, Wright State 5

Iowa 5, North Carolina 4

Nashville Regional

Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2

Oregon 5, Xavier 4

Stillwater Regional

Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma State 4

Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5

Charlottesville Regional

Virginia 15, Army 1

East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5

Conway Regional

Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10 (Final/10)

Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3

Gainesville Regional

Florida 3, Florida A&M 0

Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

Columbia Regional

South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut 1

NC State 5, Campbell 1

The updated NCAA baseball tournament bracket with all of Saturday's matchups can be found here on NCAA.com.

Three Regional Hosts Go Down

The most dramatic of the three upsets over regional hosts occurred in Conway, South Carolina.

Rider center fielder Richie Sica made a diving catch to finish off the Broncs' win over Coastal Carolina in the 10th inning.

Rider got back into the contest by scoring nine runs in the seventh inning. The MAAC champion scored twice in the top of the 10th frame to put the pressure on Coastal.

The Chanticleers plated one run in the bottom of the 10th, but they were denied a game-tying hit by Sica.

Penn needed one more inning than Rider to pull off its upset over Auburn. The Quakers pitching staff held the Tigers to four hits in 11 innings. They used a three-run 11th to capture the victory.

The Quakers scored their fifth and sixth runs of the game on squeeze plays in the 11th inning from Calvin Brown and Cole Palis. They were two of three successful bunts during that rally.

Oral Roberts jumped out to a 5-0 lead in its win over Oklahoma State. The Golden Eagles held the Cowboys to just four runs despite conceding 10 hits.

Both Auburn and Oklahoma State will face the No. 2 seeds in their respective regions on Saturday afternoon with their NCAA tournament lives on the line.

Coastal Carolina has an easier matchup on paper against the third-seeded UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

Wake Forest Opens In Dominant Fashion

Wake Forest had no problem in its Winston-Salem regional opener against the George Mason Patriots.

The No. 1 overall seed plated 12 runs on 12 hits and only allowed three hits in its shutout victory.

Justin Johnson drove in six of those runs in his two-homer performance.

Seth Keener shined on the mound for the Demon Deacons, as he struck out 13 batters.

The Demon Deacons will throw ace Rhett Lowder on Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins in what should be one of the top winners' bracket matchups of the day, as D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt pointed out:

Paul Skenes Marvels In Complete Game

The top MLB pitching prospect in the NCAA tournament dazzled over nine innings on Friday.

Skenes struck out 12 Tulane batters in LSU's 7-2 win to kick off the Baton Rouge regional.

MLB.com's Jim Callis projected Skenes as the No. 2 overall pick in his latest mock draft. Only Skenes' LSU teammate Dylan Crews was ahead of him in that projection.

Skenes could potentially pitch again this weekend if LSU gets into some trouble, but the hope for the Tigers is that we do not see the right-handed ace until next weekend.

LSU, the No. 5 overall seed, needs to calm down the hot bats of the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. Oregon State produced Friday's second-highest run total of 18.