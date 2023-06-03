College Baseball Regional 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

College Baseball Regional 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from FridayJune 3, 2023
The first day of the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament featured three losses by national seeds.
The Auburn Tigers, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Oklahoma State Cowboys all lost on their home diamonds to mid-major foes.
Auburn and Coastal Carolina both fell in extra innings to the Penn Quakers and Rider Broncs, while OK State lost to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in nine innings.
Each of those three teams face elimination on Saturday afternoon. Friday's losers at each of the 16 regional sites will play an elimination game before Friday's two winners face off for a spot in the regional final.
The No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons are one of 13 regional hosts playing for a chance to get into the regional final on Saturday. Wake Forest was one of five host teams to win by double digits.
The nation's best pitcher, LSU Tigers ace Paul Skenes, also got his tournament to a great start, as he struck out 12 batters in a complete game win over the Tulane Green Wave.
Friday NCAA Tournament Results
Wake Forest Regional
Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0
Maryland 7, Northeastern 2
Tuscaloosa Regional
Troy 11, Boston College 10
Alabama 4, Nicholls 3
Stanford Regional
Stanford 13, San Jose State 2
Coral Gables Regional
Miami (FL) 9, Maine 1
Texas 4, Louisiana 2
Baton Rouge Regional
LSU 7, Tulane 2
Oregon State 18, Sam Houston State 2
Lexington Regional
Kentucky 4, Ball State 0
Indiana 12, West Virginia 6
Clemson Regional
Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5
Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1
Auburn Regional
Penn 6, Auburn 3 (Final/11)
Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (Final/10)
Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6
TCU 12, Arizona 4
Terre Haute Regional
Indiana State 6, Wright State 5
Iowa 5, North Carolina 4
Nashville Regional
Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2
Oregon 5, Xavier 4
Stillwater Regional
Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma State 4
Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5
Charlottesville Regional
Virginia 15, Army 1
East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5
Conway Regional
Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10 (Final/10)
Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3
Gainesville Regional
Florida 3, Florida A&M 0
Texas Tech 3, UConn 2
Columbia Regional
South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut 1
NC State 5, Campbell 1
The updated NCAA baseball tournament bracket with all of Saturday's matchups can be found here on NCAA.com.
Three Regional Hosts Go Down
The most dramatic of the three upsets over regional hosts occurred in Conway, South Carolina.
Rider center fielder Richie Sica made a diving catch to finish off the Broncs' win over Coastal Carolina in the 10th inning.
NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball
WHAT. A. CATCH!! 🤯<br><br>GAME OVER!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x 🎥 ESPN+ / <a href="https://twitter.com/RiderUBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiderUBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/COsbwwRZOe">pic.twitter.com/COsbwwRZOe</a>
Rider got back into the contest by scoring nine runs in the seventh inning. The MAAC champion scored twice in the top of the 10th frame to put the pressure on Coastal.
The Chanticleers plated one run in the bottom of the 10th, but they were denied a game-tying hit by Sica.
Penn needed one more inning than Rider to pull off its upset over Auburn. The Quakers pitching staff held the Tigers to four hits in 11 innings. They used a three-run 11th to capture the victory.
The Quakers scored their fifth and sixth runs of the game on squeeze plays in the 11th inning from Calvin Brown and Cole Palis. They were two of three successful bunts during that rally.
It's Brewin' at McEwen (USF⚾️) @USFBaseballFans
Penn Baseball <a href="https://twitter.com/PennBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PennBaseball</a> rattled off 3 STRAIGHT bunt base hits against Auburn in extra innings.<br><br>They ultimately won the game and got their 1st NCAA tournament win since 1990. <a href="https://t.co/MN2TLlOgnt">pic.twitter.com/MN2TLlOgnt</a>
Oral Roberts jumped out to a 5-0 lead in its win over Oklahoma State. The Golden Eagles held the Cowboys to just four runs despite conceding 10 hits.
Both Auburn and Oklahoma State will face the No. 2 seeds in their respective regions on Saturday afternoon with their NCAA tournament lives on the line.
Coastal Carolina has an easier matchup on paper against the third-seeded UNC Wilmington Seahawks.
Wake Forest Opens In Dominant Fashion
Wake Forest had no problem in its Winston-Salem regional opener against the George Mason Patriots.
The No. 1 overall seed plated 12 runs on 12 hits and only allowed three hits in its shutout victory.
Justin Johnson drove in six of those runs in his two-homer performance.
Wake Forest Sports Properties @WakeForestSP
"𝘼 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙. 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙢. 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚. 𝙍𝙪𝙣."<br><br>Tonight's '<a href="https://twitter.com/pepsi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pepsi</a> Call of the Game' by <a href="https://twitter.com/StanCottenWF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanCottenWF</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/lary_sorensen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lary_sorensen</a> with Justin Johnson hitting a no-doubter in tonight's <a href="https://twitter.com/WakeBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WakeBaseball</a> win over George Mason.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDeacs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDeacs</a>🎩 <a href="https://t.co/iwgxg2eUlf">pic.twitter.com/iwgxg2eUlf</a>
Seth Keener shined on the mound for the Demon Deacons, as he struck out 13 batters.
Wake Forest Baseball @WakeBaseball
13 strikeouts for <a href="https://twitter.com/SethKeener3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SethKeener3</a> tonight, the most by a Deac this season 🔥<br><br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/7W1eD6Q8H1">https://t.co/7W1eD6Q8H1</a> ($) <a href="https://t.co/cNnv6oEu7c">pic.twitter.com/cNnv6oEu7c</a>
The Demon Deacons will throw ace Rhett Lowder on Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins in what should be one of the top winners' bracket matchups of the day, as D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt pointed out:
Paul Skenes Marvels In Complete Game
The top MLB pitching prospect in the NCAA tournament dazzled over nine innings on Friday.
Skenes struck out 12 Tulane batters in LSU's 7-2 win to kick off the Baton Rouge regional.
NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball
Paul Skenes goes the distance!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x 🎥 ESPN+ / <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUbaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUbaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/5KTUZ6jyh3">pic.twitter.com/5KTUZ6jyh3</a>
MLB.com's Jim Callis projected Skenes as the No. 2 overall pick in his latest mock draft. Only Skenes' LSU teammate Dylan Crews was ahead of him in that projection.
Skenes could potentially pitch again this weekend if LSU gets into some trouble, but the hope for the Tigers is that we do not see the right-handed ace until next weekend.
LSU, the No. 5 overall seed, needs to calm down the hot bats of the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. Oregon State produced Friday's second-highest run total of 18.