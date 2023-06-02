Yannick Ngakoue Seeking Multiyear Contract from Super Bowl Contender amid Free Agency

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue has bounced around the NFL over the last three seasons, and the veteran defensive end has yet to sign with a new franchise in free agency this summer as he looks for a stable home.

It's unclear which teams have expressed interest in Ngakoue this offseason, but he did say Friday during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook) that he is seeking a multiyear deal with a Super Bowl contender.

"For me, personally, I've been to a couple of stops and instead of doing these visits, I'm ready to have a stable home and just to be able to be on a multiyear deal, I can be able to ground myself and start on things, really focusing on my family and trying to start a family, things like that," Ngakoue said.

He added: "At this stage in my career, being in my later 20s, I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl. That's one of the things on my agenda is to be able to help and contribute to that. Hopefully, I can gain some great interest from a contender."

Ngakoue spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Maryland.

The 28-year-old put together the best season of his career with the franchise in 2017 when he posted 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits in 16 games en route to his only Pro Bowl selection.

The Jaguars traded Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2020 season amid a contract dispute that resulted in the defender publicly requesting a trade. He agreed to a pay cut as part of the deal that sent him to Minnesota, putting pen to paper on a one-year, $12 million deal instead of signing his franchise tender worth $17.8 million.

Ngakoue played six games for the Vikings before the franchise traded him to the Baltimore Ravens in October 2020.

The Maryland product became a free agent after the 2020 season and signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2021 campaign. He spent all of 2021 with the Raiders before they traded him to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2022 season in a deal that included Rock Ya-Sin.

In 15 games with the Colts last season, Ngakoue posted 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

While most have been focused on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, Ngakoue should be hearing from several teams as training camp nears given his continued productivity.