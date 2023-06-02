Caleb Balgaard, WWE NXT Superstar Kale Dixon, Joins Cast of 'The Bachelorette' 2023

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Caleb Balgaard, who is signed to WWE NXT under the name Kale Dixon, is set to appear on the upcoming season of the popular reality show The Bachelorette.

Balgaard is labeled on ABC's cast list for The Bachelorette as a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, Florida, which is the location of the WWE Performance Center.

Along with 24 other men, Balgaard will be vying for the affection of Charity Lawson on Season 20 of the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Balgaard signed with WWE last year, and he has appeared on NXT live events, as well as the weekly Peacock show NXT Level Up.

Balgaard has yet to appear on regular NXT television, but Meltzer reported that he was "about to" make his debut.

After losing his first 15 matches on record, Balgaard finally won his first match over Quincy Elliott on this week's episode of Level Up.

Previously, Balgaard lost matches to the likes of Odyssey Jones, Axiom, Nathan Frazer and Eddy Thorpe, among others.

Before signing with WWE and taking on the Kale Dixon name, Balgaard played college baseball at the University of South Alabama, hitting .212 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 36 games as an outfielder in 2021.

Balgaard's foray into reality TV will begin June 26 when Season 20 of The Bachelorette debuts on ABC.

