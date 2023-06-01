X

    NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Unlikely to Join Bills; BUF Can't Meet Contract Demands

    The Buffalo Bills' pursuit of free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins might be over for good.

    The Athletic's Tim Graham reported Thursday the Bills "simply don't have enough salary-cap room to accommodate Hopkins' terms" on his next contract based on input from three NFL executives.

    Graham also echoed previous reporting from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler about the five-time Pro Bowler seeking a deal similar to Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-year, $15 million contract from the Baltimore Ravens.

