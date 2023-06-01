5 Questions New Penguins President Kyle Dubas Must Answer

0 of 5

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

After weeks of speculation the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to take over their front office.

The Penguins announced the hiring of Dubas on Thursday morning, revealing that he will take over as the team's president of hockey operations.

He will be the second person to ever hold that role for the team, following the recently fired Brian Burke.

The Penguins' front office has gone through a complete overhaul since the 2022-23 season came to a disappointing end with the team missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Dubas, meanwhile, only became available after he and the Maple Leafs parted ways shortly after their Second Round loss to the Florida Panthers.

Dubas and the Penguins seem like a natural fit. He was the biggest and most prominent name available for a front-office role and his analytically driven background fits in with what Fenway Sports Group wants in a front office.

Now that the 37-year-old has his role and the Penguins have their person to lead the organization, Dubas will have several questions to deal with in the coming weeks and months.

Let's dig into them.