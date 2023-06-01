Kyle Dubas Hired as Penguins' President of Hockey Operations After Maple Leafs Exit

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins named former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas their new president of hockey operations Thursday.

Regarding the decision to continue his career as an NHL executive in Pittsburgh, Dubas said:

"On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation."

Dubas spent the previous five seasons as GM of the Leafs, but following their loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs, the Maple Leafs and Dubas decided to part ways.

