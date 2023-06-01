Building a Stable Around CM Punk on AEW Collision

Building a Stable Around CM Punk on AEW CollisionJune 1, 2023
During Wednesday's Dynamite, Tony Khan officially confirmed that CM Punk would be at the debut of AEW Collision on June 17 in Chicago.
While this might have been the least surprising special announcement in AEW history, it was also smart to announce his return ahead of time to build interest in the show a couple of weeks before it debuts.
The Straight-Edge Superstar's name was met with a mixed response from the live San Diego crowd, but for the most part, people seem excited to see Punk back in the mix.
When he first showed up in AEW, one of the things he mentioned in a promo was possibly wanting to start a stable. Since All Elite Wrestling loves to put its biggest stars in groups, it's very possible Punk will have his own crew before the end of this summer.
Some names stands out as obvious choices, but there are a few unconventional picks that might help round out a potential faction. Let's take a look at some of the best options to join a possible Punk-led group.
Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood
Let's get the most obvious choices out of the way first. If Punk was forming a group, FTR would be at the top of his list.
Ever since he arrived in AEW, The Second City Savior and the current tag champs have been fast friends and allies. This partnership would be a no-brainer.
Everybody knows Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have a lot of love for Punk, and that admiration seems to go both ways. They all share a lot of similar views on the business, so it makes sense that they would get along behind the scenes.
With Punk as the de facto leader, Wheeler and Harwood would serve as the resident tag team specialist. Or, if they so choose, the three of them could pursue trios gold together.
If one of the members of FTR needed any time off, being part of a group would make it easier to keep the other member on television by having them work with other people in the faction.
Whether they operate as heels or babyfaces, Punk and FTR is a pairing that would work beautifully.
Serena Deeb
One thing AEW has done that WWE has mostly shied away from (outside of Rhea Ripley in Judgment Day) is having men and women in the same group. One prominent example is Anna Jay, who has served as a member of both The Dark Order and The Jericho Appreciation Society with Tay Melo.
We also currently have Julia Hart in the House of Black, and there's both The Bunny and Penelope Ford working with Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. At one point, Kris Statlander was heavily involved with Best Friends and their associates.
A lot of the groups working under Khan benefit from having a woman as a member, and when it comes to Punk, one name stands out above the rest as a potential ally.
When they were both part of WWE in 2010, CM Punk recruited Serena Deeb into The Straight-Edge Society. She famously shaved her head for the role, but she was released from her contract less than a year later.
In the 13 years since then, Deeb has carved out a reputation for herself as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. Who else do you know that likes to claim to be the best in the world? Oh yeah, CM Punk.
Having these two work together again after more than a decade would make a lot of fans happy, and it would give Deeb a much more prominent role on the roster. She hasn't had much to do in 2023, so it would be great to see her thrust into the spotlight again.
Lee Moriarty
One of the recurring themes with AEW stables is having a veteran work with a younger talent to help develop their skills.
We've seen it with Wheeler Yuta in the BCC, Daniel Garcia in the JAS, various members of The Dark Order, and to a lesser degree, MJF with The Pinnacle.
If Punk was going to run his own group, it would be necessary to include a young star who would benefit from being aligned with one of the most famous names in AEW.
Lee Moriarty is one of the brightest young names in the business. He's only 28 years old and has already established himself as one of the best technical wrestlers under 30. With The Firm being done for, putting Moriarty into Punk's group would instantly up his credibility.
Including Big Bill might be a possibility since he and Taigastyle are currently working as a tag team, but it would probably be better if Moriarty did it without him. That would allow Bill to pursue his own individual goals while Moriarty benefits from Punk's veteran experience.
Brian Pillman Jr.
Another young star who could use the boost that would come from being aligned with Punk is Brian Pillman Jr.
The former Varsity Blonde has had almost nothing to do since Hart left him and Griff Garrison to join House of Black. He's rarely on television and when he is, he isn't usually the one with his hand raised at the end of the match.
With Punk being such a fan of the history of pro wrestling, there is a good chance he holds Brian Pillman Sr. in high regard, so working with his son could be something Punk sees as a rare opportunity to connect to someone he grew up watching who is no longer with us.
Pillman would benefit from this alliance more than anyone else mentioned. He has nowhere to go but up at this point, so being in a stable with Punk would be a massive upgrade for him.
If AEW used and or all of the names listed here to build a faction around Punk, they would be able to have some incredible multi-man matches with the likes of the BCC, JAS, and if they can work out their personal issues, The Elite.
Who do you think would fit will on a team with The Straight-Edge Superstar?