Building a Stable Around CM Punk on AEW Collision

During Wednesday's Dynamite, Tony Khan officially confirmed that CM Punk would be at the debut of AEW Collision on June 17 in Chicago.

While this might have been the least surprising special announcement in AEW history, it was also smart to announce his return ahead of time to build interest in the show a couple of weeks before it debuts.

The Straight-Edge Superstar's name was met with a mixed response from the live San Diego crowd, but for the most part, people seem excited to see Punk back in the mix.

When he first showed up in AEW, one of the things he mentioned in a promo was possibly wanting to start a stable. Since All Elite Wrestling loves to put its biggest stars in groups, it's very possible Punk will have his own crew before the end of this summer.

Some names stands out as obvious choices, but there are a few unconventional picks that might help round out a potential faction. Let's take a look at some of the best options to join a possible Punk-led group.