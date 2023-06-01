Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Braun Strowman, Jade Cargill and More

1 of 4

Braun Strowman returned to WWE following Triple H's ascent to creative power and regularly teamed with Ricochet in pursuit of gold.

The Monster Among Monsters has been conspicuous in his absence in recent weeks, though, and now we know why.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the former universal champion is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

It is somewhat of an ill-timed injury in that Strowman was recently drafted to Raw and would have had an opportunity to star alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day alongside Ricochet.

While it is disappointing for the 39-year-old and his fans that he is not running alongside those competitors right now, it does present an opportunity to reintroduce him as a force of nature on the red brand when he is ready.

Strowman was once an unstoppable force and a real threat to Roman Reigns. While that is unlikely to be in the cards, a run as a top-tier heel should not be discounted, especially with quality babyfaces such as Rhodes and Rollins to compete against.

That may be a bit of fantasy booking but one thing is clear, per the report: There are plans for Strowman in WWE's foreseeable future, lending credibility to the idea that whatever he is suffering from could be an injury of some significance.