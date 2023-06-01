Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Braun Strowman, Jade Cargill and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Braun Strowman, Jade Cargill and MoreJune 1, 2023
Jade Cargill lost her TBS Championship at Double or Nothing on Sunday, but she headlines this week's round of wrestling rumors thanks to the first hints of what the future holds for her.
Joining her in the discussion is former universal champion Braun Strowman, who has been conspicuous in his absence from WWE television since WrestleMania 39. But now we know why and where he has been.
Dive deeper into each of those topics and more with this selection of insider reports.
Braun Strowman Injured
Braun Strowman returned to WWE following Triple H's ascent to creative power and regularly teamed with Ricochet in pursuit of gold.
The Monster Among Monsters has been conspicuous in his absence in recent weeks, though, and now we know why.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the former universal champion is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
It is somewhat of an ill-timed injury in that Strowman was recently drafted to Raw and would have had an opportunity to star alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day alongside Ricochet.
While it is disappointing for the 39-year-old and his fans that he is not running alongside those competitors right now, it does present an opportunity to reintroduce him as a force of nature on the red brand when he is ready.
Strowman was once an unstoppable force and a real threat to Roman Reigns. While that is unlikely to be in the cards, a run as a top-tier heel should not be discounted, especially with quality babyfaces such as Rhodes and Rollins to compete against.
That may be a bit of fantasy booking but one thing is clear, per the report: There are plans for Strowman in WWE's foreseeable future, lending credibility to the idea that whatever he is suffering from could be an injury of some significance.
Backstage Praise for Several Superstars Following NXT Battleground
NXT's latest premium live event, Battleground, rivaled All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view for best Sunday show, thanks in large part to two matches in particular: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak and Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria for the vacant NXT Women's Championship.
Johnson, as part of PWInsider Elite, reported that all four competitors in those two matches were met with significant praise following their performances.
And rightfully so.
On a weekend full of matches featuring higher-profile stars, they had two of the best matches on any show from either WWE or AEW. Stratton is a star of the future, Valkyria proved herself to those unfamiliar with her work in the UK and all Dragunov and Dijak have are bangers.
For all of the gimmickry that NXT is criticized for these days, the brand has typically delivered with its premium live events and Battleground was no different. Those four competitors, though, took it to a different level and let it be known that the future is bright and they will absolutely figure heavily into it.
Jade Cargill to Take Time Off Following TBS Championship Loss
Jade Cargill's first loss in AEW resulted in her losing the TBS Championship in an unscheduled open challenge issued by "Smart" Mark Sterling and accepted by the returning Kris Statlander Sunday night at Double or Nothing.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Cargill is expected to take time off and return with a shift in personality.
It is probably best for Cargill, who has been so omnipresent in the women's division for so long and had grown somewhat stale from a character perspective, though much of that can be attributed to the lack of any apparent creative desire to change up her on-screen persona or any element of her character in an attempt to freshen things up.
This proposed shift in personality will likely help her in the long run while dropping the title after a lengthy unbeaten streak may have been more of a gift creatively than anything.
A star for the company and a primetime player for as long as she wants to be, Cargill has a future as bright as anyone. How she is utilized and the stories she and the company tell upon her return will determine just how bright that star burns.
Brand Split Plans for AEW Collision
Sapp also reported that AEW talent were told over Double or Nothing weekend that the brand split that will be part of the development of the company's Collision show will start soft and develop into a hard one (h/t Cageside Seats).
We have seen some elements of that already, with Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Miro and Scorpio Sky presented in the Collision video bumpers and the returning CM Punk being announced specifically for that debut episode of the show in Chicago at the United Center on June 7.
Those competitors have not been seen on an episode of Dynamite in quite some time, with backstage drama or a total lack of creative often being cited for their absence from the shows.
Utilizing them as the core of Collision is hardly a bad thing and given the enormity of the AEW roster at this point, the company would likely benefit from having to distinct rosters, rather than relegated stars to the now-defunct Dark and Dark Elevation, and the largely irrelevant Rampage.
Time will tell if the best way to manage egos and keep things harmonious is to create an entire new television property rather than telling employees to grow up and work together like adults, but the benefit is certainly increased opportunities for talented individuals who may not have gotten them with one, two-hour primetime show to squeeze everyone into.