NFL Vets Who Should Seek a Trade Before 2023 Season
We are currently in a quiet portion of the 2023 NFL offseason, but with June 1 fast approaching that could quickly change. The new month should bring a surge of transactions thanks to changing salary cap ramifications surrounding the releasing and trading of players. After that date, teams can offload certain contracts and save far more against the cap than they would have been able to prior to it.
While some veterans have been openly clamoring to be dealt for various reasons—mostly related to not wanting to spend the prime of their career with a rebuilding club or being unhappy with their current contract—there are others who have thus far remained quiet despite having plenty of reasons to force their way out of their current situation.
Let's look at both groups while highlighting the five NFL veterans who should seek—or continue pushing for—a trade before the 2023 campaign kicks off.
Budda Baker. S, Arizona Cardinals
Budda Baker has been one of the league's most consistent defenders since he entered the league in 2017. Considering the 27-year-old is coming off a fifth Pro Bowl appearance and appears to have plenty left in the tank, it's almost a shame he'll have to waste one of his prime years with a Super Bowl non-factor like the Arizona Cardinals.
The odds that the Cardinals contend this year are low. With star quarterback Kyler Murray set to miss upwards of half the season as he recovers from a torn ACL—and no guarantee he'll be the same dynamic dual-threat talent he was prior to the injury upon his return—the team may be forced to lean on veteran journeyman Colt McCoy, who will be 37 at the start of the new season, to shoulder the load for a significant stretch.
Unfortunately for Baker, he still has a season left on the four-year, $59 million extension he signed prior to the 2020 campaign. He's been underpaid for a safety who is not only an incredible on-field and locker room leader, but has also racked up an impressive 650 tackles—including 32 for a loss—in addition to 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries across his first 93 career games.
While Baker did reportedly request to be traded—or at least made the highest-paid safety in the league if he isn't—Arizona has yet to oblige either request. Baker doesn't have much leverage either. Although he did skip out on the team's recent OTAs, the Washington product recently revealed that he plans to report to training camp with a smile on his face (per Cameron Cox of 12News.com).
The Cardinals could change their tune if a contending team comes to the table with a strong offer for Baker. The rebuilding franchise would benefit from adding some additional draft capital to their coffers far more than it would deploying a star safety during some impending lean years. Because of this, it would be surprising if the Cards weren't willing to part with Baker for a package headlined by a Day 2 pick.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have a tough decision to make when it comes to star running back Dalvin Cook. While there's no doubt that Cook is one of the league's best at his position, he's playing on a hefty contract that has been holding the team back from patching more pressing holes on the roster.
Cook has the third-largest running back contract in the league right now in terms of average annual value, He's slated to take home over $10 million in base salary for 2023, a figure that rises to nearly $12 million in 2024 and close to $13 million in 2025. Despite making four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and rushing for more than 1,100 yards in each of those campaigns, it appears time for the 27-year-old to exit the Twin Cities.
Minnesota's defense was exposed during the team's most recent playoff run. Trading Cook would save $11 million against the cap while only incurring a $3.1 million dead cap hit, money that would allow the Vikings to address a defense that disappointed in a playoff loss to the New York Giants following a 13-win season.
With SI.com's Albert Breer recently reporting that the Vikings have already "come close" to trading Cook following extensive talks with the Miami Dolphins, it's time to rip the band-aid off and get a deal done. Cook's tenuous status with the club isn't doing either side any favors. While Minnesota likely won't get too much value in return for a player the whole league knows the organization wants to get off the books, the Vikings would still benefit from giving current backup Alexander Mattison a full offseason to prepare as a starter. It would also provide Cook a chance to get settled in his new role with his next employer.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans may be entering his age 30 season, but the superstar wideout has shown no signs of slowing down. He's still one of the most talented players in the league, one who could be a major asset for any contending team. He was an instrumental piece of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl run and it's rather unfortunate he may end up languishing on a rudderless 2023 version of this squad.
Few receivers have been as consistently excellent as Evans during their first nine years in the league. He's yet to finish a campaign with fewer than 1,000 yards, racking up an eye-popping 683 receptions for 10,425 yards and 81 touchdowns over that span. He's made four Pro Bowls thus far and likely has more appearances ahead of him, but it'll be tough for him to reach that level of play with middling passers like Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask under center for the Bucs.
Tampa's brass is reportedly working to keep their superstar happy with a contract extension—Pewter Report's Scott Reynolds found that a new deal is in the works and should be finalized by the summer—that will likely make his pay, which is currently just $13 million in base salary for the upcoming campaign, more commensurate with his on-field contributions.
Even if Evans became the league's highest paid receiver, it still wouldn't afford him a real chance to compete for a second Super Bowl ring thanks to the Buccaneers' unenviable quarterback situation.
While Evans may not return a premium Day 1 pick at this point in his career, he's still worth at least a pair of Day 2 selections. Accepting a package built around draft assets and/or youthful players would help Tampa in its quest to contend down the line while freeing Evans to chase more titles with a competitive franchise.
Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers
It wasn't long ago that Trey Lance was considered the future of the San Francisco 49ers and while he's still on the younger side to be considered a true vet, the fact that the team gave up a slew of capital to land the disappointing prospect as the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 makes him worthy of inclusion.
After Lance went down with a broken ankle following an ugly performance to open the 2022 campaign, the club eventually landed on Brock Purdy as its QB1. The unheralded Purdy won each of his first seven career starts and guided the Niners to an NFC Championship Game appearance before suffering a significant injury of his own. San Francisco GM John Lynch said that last year's Mr. Irrelevant "earned the right" to keep his job following that showing.
The vote of confidence has left Lance in a tough spot. Lynch admitted that he would "listen to anything" when it comes to trade offers for the 23-year-old, but also said he likes having depth at a position that has been ravaged by injuries in recent seasons. While Purdy may not be ready for the opener, there have been rumblings that Sam Darnold—now with his third team in four years—would get the nod in Week 1 if Purdy's surgically repaired elbow isn't fully healthy. Keeping Lance around as one of the league's most intriguing backups is one path the squad could take, but it won't help the Niners as much as the potential returns they could get by trading him.
There are plenty of teams that missed out on a chance to draft one of the top quarterback prospects last month that still need help under center. Organizations like the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons stand out as some obvious landing spots for Lance. There are several other destinations where he would get a real shot at proving he's a viable NFL starter, rehabilitating his career while returning some much-needed capital to San Francisco.
Although Lance's value may be at an all-time low, the Niners may still be able to wring out a Day 2 pick for his services. Avoiding a quarterback controversy and taking the pressure off Purdy is likely worth taking a big loss on their investment into Lance.
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans current offensive core reached its pinnacle when it went all the way to the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season. While the Titans went on to earn the conference's No. 1 overall seed after winning 12 regular season games in 2021, they couldn't even get out of the Divisional round that year. After running it back once more and failing to reach the postseason, it's become painfully clear that this Derrick Henry-led offense isn't going to win a title.
With Henry getting older and the supporting cast crumbling around him, it's past time Tennessee embraces a full-blown rebuild. Ryan Tannehill seemed washed up last season, missing five games with injury while going a middling 6-6 in the 12 contests he was able to start. With third-round dart throw Malik Willis looking in over his head during the limited opportunities he earned last year, the tall task of rescuing Tennessee's offense now rests on second-round rookie Will Levis. If the polarizing prospect fails, this team will have no clear path to acquire a franchise quarterback without bottoming out.
Rather than limp to another sub-.500 record with Henry and the defense playing well enough to notch enough wins to put the Titans out of the running for a prized prospect like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams—the two consensus elite passers in the 2024 class—it would behoove Tennessee to take what it can get for the veteran back this offseason.
Henry has logged plenty of mileage while working as his side's primary offensive weapon for much of his career. He's garnered a whopping 1,750 carries over his first 102 games. While he's been highly effective with this heavy usage—generating an incredible 8,335 yards and 78 scores—it's rare for running backs to thrive past the age of 27, let alone 30-year mark that Henry will reach come January.
Factor in the finances—Henry is the second highest-paid running back in the league right now—and it's hard to see a reason why the Titans shouldn't move on from the superstar. He's been a special player for the organization, but getting some draft picks and cap space for him could jump-start a rebuild that might even help Tennessee earn its first ever Super Bowl championship down the line. It would also allow Henry to realistically contend for a Lombardi Trophy, one of the few pieces of hardware still missing from his trophy case.