NFL Vets Who Should Seek a Trade Before 2023 Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Budda Baker has been one of the league's most consistent defenders since he entered the league in 2017. Considering the 27-year-old is coming off a fifth Pro Bowl appearance and appears to have plenty left in the tank, it's almost a shame he'll have to waste one of his prime years with a Super Bowl non-factor like the Arizona Cardinals.

The odds that the Cardinals contend this year are low. With star quarterback Kyler Murray set to miss upwards of half the season as he recovers from a torn ACL—and no guarantee he'll be the same dynamic dual-threat talent he was prior to the injury upon his return—the team may be forced to lean on veteran journeyman Colt McCoy, who will be 37 at the start of the new season, to shoulder the load for a significant stretch.

Unfortunately for Baker, he still has a season left on the four-year, $59 million extension he signed prior to the 2020 campaign. He's been underpaid for a safety who is not only an incredible on-field and locker room leader, but has also racked up an impressive 650 tackles—including 32 for a loss—in addition to 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries across his first 93 career games.

While Baker did reportedly request to be traded—or at least made the highest-paid safety in the league if he isn't—Arizona has yet to oblige either request. Baker doesn't have much leverage either. Although he did skip out on the team's recent OTAs, the Washington product recently revealed that he plans to report to training camp with a smile on his face (per Cameron Cox of 12News.com).

The Cardinals could change their tune if a contending team comes to the table with a strong offer for Baker. The rebuilding franchise would benefit from adding some additional draft capital to their coffers far more than it would deploying a star safety during some impending lean years. Because of this, it would be surprising if the Cards weren't willing to part with Baker for a package headlined by a Day 2 pick.