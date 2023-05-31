Pat McAfee's 5-Year ESPN Contract Reportedly Worth 'Around' $85 Million

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Two weeks after ESPN announced The Pat McAfee Show is coming to the network, details of McAfee's deal with the network have come out.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, McAfee will earn around $85 million over five years.

"Interesting number," McAfee told Marchand when asked about the contract details over direct messages on Twitter. "I don't talk about the business side of it all, the actual numbers and such."

ESPN confirmed McAfee was joining the network during the Walt Disney upfront presentation in New York on May 16.

McAfee's move comes two years after he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel Sportsbook. He explained to Marchand part of his thinking for leaving FanDuel:

"FanDuel was our shows' exclusive SportsBook partner. SeatGeek is our exclusive ticketing partner. 5 Hour energy is our exclusive energy shot partner.. etc… etc.. We were lucky to be a partner of theirs for a lot of GREAT times.. it was genuinely just to make our life easier behind the scenes. There's still a chance we'll be doing business with each other down the road. FD will always have success. A lot of GREAT folks there. I'm thankful for them."

The Pat McAfee Show will begin airing on various platforms, including ESPN, the ESPN YouTube Channel, the ESPN App and ESPN+, starting this fall. McAfee will also continue in his role as an analyst on College Gameday.

According to Marchand, the former Indianapolis Colts punter wanted to lessen his workload by letting ESPN handle "most of that behind-the-scenes busy work" with he and his wife, Samantha, welcoming a child on May 4.

McAfee does maintain creative control over his show as part of the agreement with ESPN, though Marchand noted he will swear less often.

The deal will make McAfee the highest-paid ESPN media personality, surpassing the $12 million-per-year contract Stephen A. Smith has.