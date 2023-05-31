Alexander Mattison's 3-Down 'Ownership' Praised by Vikings HC amid Dalvin Cook Rumors

David Berding/Getty Images

Amid rumors and speculation that star running back Dalvin Cook could be traded or released prior to the 2023 season, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell praised backup running back Alexander Mattison on Tuesday.

During a press conference, O'Connell noted the 24-year-old's ability to be a three-down running back, saying: "It's been really good to see Alex Mattison take a few more reps and really show that all three-down kinda ownership that he's been capable of for a long time."

There has been talk of the Vikings moving on from Cook throughout the offseason, and as recently as Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter that teams he has spoken to believe Cook will be traded or cut, and that he is open to a fresh start.

Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper reported that the Vikings replaced a photo of Cook with a photo of Mattison in their Twitter header as well, which could be another clue regarding the organization's backfield plans.

Cook, 27, was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons. He has topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of those seasons and scored 43 rushing touchdowns during that stretch as well.

As good as Cook has been, money is a consideration, as he is set to make $10 million or more in base salary in each of the next three seasons.

Despite Cook's presence, the Vikes went out of their way to retain Mattison in free agency this offseason, signing him to a two-year, $7 million contract.

While Mattison's opportunities have been somewhat limited since the Vikings selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, he has performed well when called upon.

He rushed for over 400 yards in a backup role in each of his first three seasons, and last season he parlayed just 74 carries into 283 yards and a career-high rushing touchdowns.

If Mattison can provide similar production to Cook at a fraction of the price, it may behoove the Vikings to give Mattison that opportunity and allocate some of the money saved by moving on from Cook to other positions of need.

Cutting ties with a player who possesses the talent level Cook does is a move that could come back to haunt an organization, but few teams have a great option waiting in the wings like the Vikings do with Mattison.