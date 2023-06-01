B/R Staff Predictions: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals

0 of 6

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

After sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets have been awaiting their 2023 NBA Finals opponent for over a week. Now that the Miami Heat have finished off a grueling seven-game series against the Boston Celtics, we finally know the matchup. And it provides plenty of angles for analysis.

How will the Heat defend Nikola Jokić? Will Jimmy Butler continue to dominate on both ends of the floor? Is the Caleb Martin we saw in the Eastern Conference Finals here to stay? Will Miami have to put Butler on Jamal Murray?

Many of the answers to those questions (and others) are probably concerning for the Heat and their fans. Denver is, understandably, a minus-450 favorite to win the series, but Miami shouldn't be taken lightly. It already beat each of the top two seeds in the East.

There are real arguments to pick either finalist, and you'll find some iron-clad ones from Bleacher Report's NBA staff below.