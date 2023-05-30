Browns' Kevin Stefanski 'Really' Likes WR Corps amid DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

DeAndre Hopkins is the most prominent free agent still on the market, but Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is satisfied with the options his team has at the position.

"I really, really like our wide receiver room," he told reporters when asked about Hopkins. "I love the guys that are in there. [General manager Andrew Berry] and his crew are always looking at every avenue and that type of thing. So I won't comment specifically on the player, other than to say I really like our roster."

Amari Cooper leads the group and is a solid top option for Deshaun Watson. Behind him, Donovan Peoples-Jones (61 catches for 839 yards and three scores) took a nice step in 2022, while Elijah Moore (37 catches for 446 yards and a score) has explosive potential but didn't quite live up to it in his first two seasons with the New York Jets.

There's little doubt that a veteran star like Hopkins would upgrade the position in Cleveland. But if he signs elsewhere, Stefanski doesn't seem as though he'll lose much sleep over it.