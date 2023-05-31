First Super Bowl? Ranking Each NFL Team's Likelihood to Win First Lombardi in 2023

0 of 12

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Exactly 20 NFL franchises have won at least one Super Bowl—a number that hasn't changed since the Philadelphia Eagles finally joined that club at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

However, based on odds from DraftKings, two of the top five Super Bowl favorites (and seven of the top 17) are teams that have never claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Let's look at those seven as well as the five other Super Bowl-less teams and their chances of breaking through in 2023.