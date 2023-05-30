Biggest X-factors to Decide Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals

2 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr. was the No. 2 recruit in his high school class, but a back injury at Missouri pushed him to the tail end of the lottery in the 2018 NBA Draft.

That meant he'd be going to a team closer to competing than those at the top of the draft. Going 14th and continuing to deal with back problems in the pros contributed to his settling into a role he probably didn't envision for himself when he was being touted as one of the best recruits in the country.

Over the last five years, MPJ has bought into being a role player. This postseason alone, he's shown more as a playmaker and defender than he had at any point in his career. His willingness to fit in and try to impact the game without a ton of shots is a big part of why Denver's in the Finals.

There are still plenty of moments when his pedigree shines through.

When Porter gets rolling, it's not hard to see where the "6'10" Klay Thompson" comp came from. His release from three is picture perfect and lightning quick. And with his size, there really isn't a defender in the league whose closeouts bother him.

That, of course, extends to Miami. If the Heat continue to start Martin (as they did in Games 6 and 7), Porter should be able to simply shoot over the top of any guards and wings the Heat throw at him. If they go back to Kevin Love, Porter's emerging dribble-drive game could be huge. Putting Bam Adebayo on him is completely untenable, because then what do you do with Jokić?

If Porter is involved and hitting shots, he creates plenty of questions for Miami.