Raiders Rumors: Insiders Wonder Why Jimmy Garoppolo Didn't Have Foot Surgery in Dec.

Some NFL insiders wonder why Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending foot injury last December as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, didn't get surgery for the ailment until March.

That news is per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, who wrote the following in part:

"It's now clear that Garoppolo wasn't malingering. It's also now clear that he should have had the surgery in December.

"By the time Garoppolo became a free agent, the foot had not healed. It had not healed to the point at which the Raiders refused to pay him an $11.25 million signing bonus, instead shifting the money to 2023 base salary — money he'll never earn if the surgery failed to repair the foot.

"Even if the surgery works, there's a lingering question that is currently ricocheting around the NFL grapevine. Why didn't he have surgery in December?"

Garoppolo suffered the injury during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 4, and there was initial concern that he would need surgery after suffering a Lisfranc injury.

Then optimism went public in the form of ESPN's Adam Schefter, who delivered this news:

The 49ers' postseason run ended in the NFC Championship versus the Philadelphia Eagles, and Garoppolo did not take part.

Garoppolo left in free agency for the Raiders in March. The Athletic's Tashan Reed and ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported that Garoppolo underwent surgery shortly after he signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Raiders on March 17. Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Garoppolo "could be" out until training camp begins in July.

Pro Football Talk has the details of Garoppolo's contract, and it has a waiver that allows the team to release him due to the ailment. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed the clause.

Florio explained that "the waiver becomes null and void if at any time during the 2023 season, Garoppolo passes a physical exam, is active for at least one regular-season game, and does not suffer re-injury to his left foot in the manner described in Addendum G."

For now, Garoppolo is a Raider, even if there remains questions about his future with the team.