Lakers' LeBron James Posts Cryptic IG Story Quoting Jay-Z amid Retirement Rumors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continued to be cryptic about his future in the NBA with the offseason kicking into gear.

In an Instagram Story, the four-time MVP pulled a lyric from Jay-Z's "What More Can I Say" that seemingly teased the idea of his retiring:

After the Lakers lost in the Western Conference Finals, James admitted he was unsure about whether he'd return for a 21st season in the NBA.

"We'll see what happens going forward," he told reporters. "I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest. ... Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball."

However, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on May 25 that "there's widespread skepticism" James will walk away when he's signed for two years and $97 million. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported something similar on May 26, writing how "a source close to James ... believes the Lakers star will indeed be back for season No. 21 and fulfill his contract."

Until he makes his decision, this probably won't be the last time James uses social media to entertain speculation.