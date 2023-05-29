X

    Lakers' LeBron James Posts Cryptic IG Story Quoting Jay-Z amid Retirement Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continued to be cryptic about his future in the NBA with the offseason kicking into gear.

    In an Instagram Story, the four-time MVP pulled a lyric from Jay-Z's "What More Can I Say" that seemingly teased the idea of his retiring:

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    LeBron on IG: <a href="https://t.co/3qewpmI6Xl">pic.twitter.com/3qewpmI6Xl</a>

    After the Lakers lost in the Western Conference Finals, James admitted he was unsure about whether he'd return for a 21st season in the NBA.

    "We'll see what happens going forward," he told reporters. "I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest. ... Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball."

    However, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on May 25 that "there's widespread skepticism" James will walk away when he's signed for two years and $97 million. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported something similar on May 26, writing how "a source close to James ... believes the Lakers star will indeed be back for season No. 21 and fulfill his contract."

    Until he makes his decision, this probably won't be the last time James uses social media to entertain speculation.

    Lakers' LeBron James Posts Cryptic IG Story Quoting Jay-Z amid Retirement Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon