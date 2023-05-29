WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Night of Champions

0 of 3

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live recap and coverage of WWE Raw on May 29 from Albany, New York.

Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view featured some big moments including the crowning of a new champion, another title changing hands, and some significant storyline developments.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the new World Heavyweight Championship, Bianca Belair was dethroned by Asuka after a monumental reign as Raw women's champion, and The Bloodline seemingly imploded when Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns.

This week's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from the weekend's events as well as laid the groundwork for Money in the Bank on July 1.

Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.