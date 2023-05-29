WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Night of Champions

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Night of ChampionsMay 29, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live recap and coverage of WWE Raw on May 29 from Albany, New York.
Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view featured some big moments including the crowning of a new champion, another title changing hands, and some significant storyline developments.
Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the new World Heavyweight Championship, Bianca Belair was dethroned by Asuka after a monumental reign as Raw women's champion, and The Bloodline seemingly imploded when Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns.
This week's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from the weekend's events as well as laid the groundwork for Money in the Bank on July 1.
Let's take a look at what went down during Monday's show.
The New Champ Is Here
- It took until 7 minutes into the show for Rollins to say his first words.
- Draft? What draft? What brand split?
Raw opened with Samantha Irvine introducing the new world heavyweight champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins. He came out through the crowd like his old Shield days, but he still used his regular music. The crowd continued to sing his music for a long time after it stopped playing.
He said a lot, but it boiled down to him being proud to be champion and being ready for a fight. That is when AJ Styles came out. He congratulated The Visionary and said he earned the right to hold that title.
Judgment Day came out to brag about their recent accomplishments. That was it. There was no fighting and the announcers started running down the card for the night before Ricochet made his way to the ring.
As far as opening segments go, this was a little on the boring side because it didn't really accomplish anything. We will probably see some kind of match come out of this segment, but it felt like they used the first 15 minutes of the show poorly.
Grade: C-
Notable Moments and Observations
The Miz vs. Ricochet
- Ricochet's moonsault from the apron looked picture-perfect.
- The Miz hitting a hurricanrana out of nowhere was pretty surprising. It might not have looked perfect, but it was kind of cool.
- We also saw him hit a springboard crossbody that looked pretty good.
The Miz has been a bit of a laughing stock for months, so he was looking to get himself back on the right track by qualifying for the Money in the Bank match. However, Ricochet was standing in his way.
They started off with a quick exchange of counters and takedown attempts. The A-Lister was the first one to land a strike with a knee to the gut, but Ricochet fired back with a kick to the head that sent him out of the ring.
The Miz regained the upper hand and had Ricochet on the mat when the show cut to a break. We returned to see The Miz hit a springboard crossbody for a two-count.
It's easy to forget sometimes how versatile The Miz can be because he hides a lot of his skills while playing the heel. Occasionally, he pulls out a few tricks when he is facing someone like Ricochet. It's always fun to be reminded that he was a WWE champion for a reason.
This was a surprisingly fun match that went harder than anyone expected. After making a comeback, Ricochet hit a shooting star press for the win.
Winner: Ricochet
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Indu Sher vs. Two Jobbers
- One of the jobbers looked like he was cosplaying as Matt Hardy from 1999.
Trish Stratus came out to give a promo about beating Becky Lynch at Night of Champions. She brought out the woman who helped her secure the win, Zoey Stark.
Lynch came out and challenged Trish to a fight. She took out Stark in the aisle before going after Trish in the ring and beating her down until Zoey recovered and made the save. They ended the segment by beating The Man down and putting a "Thank you Trish" shirt on her.
After a break, Jinder Mahal brought out Veer and Sanga for a tag team match against two jobbers. They didn't even wait for the bell to beat them down.
Once the ref got the match started, Indus Sher obliterated them to get the win. This was a standard squash match. There's nothing else to say about it.
Winners: Indus Sher
Grade: Incomplete
Notable Moments and Observations