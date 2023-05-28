ACC Baseball Championship 2023: Clemson vs. Miami Score, Reaction

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers are ACC champions, and they have the seventh inning to thank.

Clemson put up eight runs in the bottom of the pivotal inning, erasing a 5-3 deficit and ultimately winning the ACC Championship Game, 11-5 over the Miami Hurricanes.

Riley Bertram and Will Taylor each bashed three-run homers in the inning, while Billy Amick added an RBI double in the frame.

Ryan Ammons (two innings, one hit, four strikeouts) shut the door for Clemson, blanking the Hurricanes in the final two innings.

The game got off to a late start, with a two-hour delay due to weather conditions. While the skies cleared, Clemson provided plenty of thunder from there.

The Tigers raced out to a 3-0 lead behind RBI singles from Caden Grice and Bertram in the first inning, while Cam Cannarella smashed a solo homer the next frame.

But Miami scored in each of the next three innings, highlighted by Zach Levenson's solo home run, to take a 5-3 edge.

That set the stage for Clemson's mammoth seventh inning.

The Tigers (40-17) came into the game as favorites, ranked No. 7 in the DI baseball rankings. Miami (37-19) wasn't far behind at No. 11 and will still be a threat to reach the Men's College World Series in Omaha.

Clemson, meanwhile, has to be considered a legitimate contender to win a national championship after winning its 16th straight game, the longest active streak in DI baseball this season.

It was Clemson's 11th ACC title game victory, most in conference history. The team's bats remained red hot, pushing across 39 runs in four games at the ACC tournament.

Suffice to say, nobody particularly wants a piece of these Tigers at the moment.