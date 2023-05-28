X

    ACC Baseball Championship 2023: Clemson vs. Miami Score, Reaction

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2023

    DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Cam Cannarella #10 celebrates with Cooper Ingle #12 of the Clemson Tigers after hitting a home run against the Miami Hurricanes in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Championship game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on May 28, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
    Eakin Howard/Getty Images

    The Clemson Tigers are ACC champions, and they have the seventh inning to thank.

    Clemson put up eight runs in the bottom of the pivotal inning, erasing a 5-3 deficit and ultimately winning the ACC Championship Game, 11-5 over the Miami Hurricanes.

    ACC Baseball @ACCBaseball

    The Final Out 🥹<br><br>Let the celebration begin, <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonTigers</a>! <a href="https://t.co/Pd2mNhqC7P">pic.twitter.com/Pd2mNhqC7P</a>

    Riley Bertram and Will Taylor each bashed three-run homers in the inning, while Billy Amick added an RBI double in the frame.

    ACC Baseball @ACCBaseball

    AMICK OFF THE WALL CUTS THE LEAD TO ONE IN THE 7th 🍿<br><br>📺 ESPNU | <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonBaseball</a> | 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/FAobrz8XjV">pic.twitter.com/FAobrz8XjV</a>

    ACC Baseball @ACCBaseball

    SLAMMMAAA JAMMMMAAAA BY BERTRAM<br><br>🤫🤫🤫<br><br>CLEMSON TAKES THE LEAD<br>CLEMSON TAKES THE LEAD<br>CLEMSON TAKES THE LEAD<br><br>📺 ESPNU | <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonBaseball</a> | 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/iNFoia7yYf">pic.twitter.com/iNFoia7yYf</a>

    Ryan Ammons (two innings, one hit, four strikeouts) shut the door for Clemson, blanking the Hurricanes in the final two innings.

    The game got off to a late start, with a two-hour delay due to weather conditions. While the skies cleared, Clemson provided plenty of thunder from there.

    The Tigers raced out to a 3-0 lead behind RBI singles from Caden Grice and Bertram in the first inning, while Cam Cannarella smashed a solo homer the next frame.

    ACC Baseball @ACCBaseball

    Name a more CLUTCH player in college baseball right now than Caden Grice, I'll wait. <br><br>📺 ESPNU | <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonBaseball</a> | 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/ht91MkdtKb">pic.twitter.com/ht91MkdtKb</a>

    ACC Baseball @ACCBaseball

    ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME "𝗦𝗘𝗘𝗘 𝗬𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔"<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNU</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonBaseball</a> | 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/A089zEb6NL">pic.twitter.com/A089zEb6NL</a>

    But Miami scored in each of the next three innings, highlighted by Zach Levenson's solo home run, to take a 5-3 edge.

    ACC Baseball @ACCBaseball

    Ball: Obliterated. 😳😳😳<br><br>📺 ESPNU | <a href="https://twitter.com/CanesBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanesBaseball</a> | 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/A3bupnoopi">pic.twitter.com/A3bupnoopi</a>

    That set the stage for Clemson's mammoth seventh inning.

    The Tigers (40-17) came into the game as favorites, ranked No. 7 in the DI baseball rankings. Miami (37-19) wasn't far behind at No. 11 and will still be a threat to reach the Men's College World Series in Omaha.

    Clemson, meanwhile, has to be considered a legitimate contender to win a national championship after winning its 16th straight game, the longest active streak in DI baseball this season.

    It was Clemson's 11th ACC title game victory, most in conference history. The team's bats remained red hot, pushing across 39 runs in four games at the ACC tournament.

    Suffice to say, nobody particularly wants a piece of these Tigers at the moment.